Ali Abdelaziz Pitches Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC White House Event | MMA News

UFC | Conor McGregor | Justin Gaethje | mma | UFC Ali Abdelaziz Pitches Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC White House Event January 21, 2026 Jan 21, 2026 • Timothy Wheaton

Ali Abdelaziz has stirred the pot once again, this time floating the idea of Conor McGregor facing Justin Gaethje at the White House.

The Dominance MMA manager's pitch is blunt, referring to McGregor as an "Irish drunk guy" and questioning whether he could handle Gaethje ahead of the UFC's historic event scheduled for June 14, 2026. The timing is particularly interesting given that Gaethje is set to face Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title at UFC 324 this Saturday, January 24.

Ali Abdelaziz Calls Conor McGregor 'Irish Drunk Guy,' Pitches Justin Gaethje Fight at UFC White House

Speaking with Submission Radio, Abdelaziz laid out his vision with typical flair. His proposal skips the interim belt discussion entirely, instead focusing on what he describes as a long-overdue grudge match between the Irishman and "The Highlight".

Justin Gaethje versus Conor McGregor. What about that? Do you understand? America's birthday – bring an Irish drunk guy to the White House, make sure he doesn't have any drugs on him or cocaine, and fight Justin. Conor's been running from Justin all his life.

According to the manager, McGregor has been avoiding Gaethje throughout his career, turning down the fight "at least five times" over several years. Abdelaziz claims the UFC even advised him to stop mentioning the matchup because McGregor allegedly refuses to fight opponents who criticize him publicly.

YouTube video player

The suggestion comes with particular bite given the White House event's significance. Set to commemorate America's 250th anniversary, President Trump announced the date coincides with his 80th birthday, and Dana White has indicated he's holding back major fights to stack the card.

The McGregor-Gaethje matchup has long been discussed but never materialized. Their styles suggest an explosive clash. McGregor's precision striking and southpaw stance theoretically create openings against Gaethje's aggressive, face-first approach and leg-heavy attack.

However, the Irishman hasn't won a lightweight fight since 2016, and both of his recent losses to Dustin Poirier exposed vulnerability to leg kicks, Gaethje's specialty. The 37-year-old is coming off a broken leg sustained in 2021.

Gaethje enters UFC 324 on Saturday with everything to prove. The 37-year-old veteran has made it clear this is likely his final run at undisputed gold after previous title shot failures against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. His coach, Trevor Wittman, confirmed this won't be a "retirement fight" and that Gaethje has no intention of continuing without a clear championship path.

Should he defeat Pimblett and secure the interim belt, Gaethje is expected to face Ilia Topuria later in 2026 for the undisputed lightweight championship. A McGregor fight, while lucrative, would represent a detour from that trajectory unless positioned as a White House spectacle worth the risk.

For now, Abdelaziz's proposal remains speculation ahead of a more immediate priority. Saturday's UFC 324 will determine whether Gaethje even has the interim belt to bargain with.