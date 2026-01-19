Justin Gaethje has outlined a damage-focused approach for his interim lightweight title fight against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324, scheduled for January 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The 37-year-old veteran detailed his plan to systematically break down the undefeated Liverpool fighter through leg attacks before targeting a knockout finish.​

Justin Gaethje Reveals Knockout Strategy for Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324

Styles make matchups and I think this is a very unique one," Gaethje said on UFC 324 Countdown. "Paddy is young, hungry, dangerous. It's everything I wanted, and even better because this guy is hugely popular. Pretty much all of my success has come from creating damage. I really have to start at his legs and make him forget about his head, and then try to punch his hair off. He’s going to look like every other fighter that I fight at the end of the fight – a lot of damage, just nasty.

YouTube video player

The matchup comes after UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria announced he would step away from competition through early 2026 due to personal matters, opening the door for an interim title bout between the fourth and fifth-ranked contenders. Gaethje holds a 26-5 record with 20 knockout victories, while Pimblett enters the fight with a 23-3 record and an unblemished 7-0 UFC run.​

Gaethje has built a reputation as one of the most devastating leg kickers in UFC history, consistently using the technique to compromise opponents' mobility before finishing fights. His coach Trevor Wittman has been instrumental in developing this approach, which helped revive Gaethje's career and earn him multiple Fight of the Night bonuses. Against Michael Chandler at UFC 268, Gaethje used leg kicks to systematically break down his opponent before earning a unanimous decision.​​

The strategy appears particularly relevant against Pimblett, who has relied on grappling skills and submissions throughout his UFC career, with 10 career wins by submission. Pimblett earned his title shot after a third-round TKO victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April 2025, his biggest career win.​

Gaethje acknowledged the stakes involved in what could be his final run at UFC gold. "This is a battle of momentum, but I have goals and ambitions, so I'm going to have to knock him out," he said. "I do not plan on this fight going the distance. I've got this mad vision of knocking him out. I just don't see how he survives five rounds."​

The Arizona native emphasized the evolution of his fighting approach under Wittman's guidance. "What really separated me from the other high-level fighters early on was my willingness to take chances," Gaethje explained. "My best defense is a nonstop offensive attack. I am one of the absolute masters at taking your legs away from you."​

Gaethje has already held an interim lightweight title after defeating Tony Ferguson in 2020, but failed in two attempts to secure the undisputed championship against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. His coach Wittman recently described UFC 324 as their "last run" at the title, stating they would not continue fighting simply for money if they fail to achieve their championship goal.​

Pimblett, 30, trains at Next Generation MMA in Liverpool and holds a second-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The Englishman has won nine consecutive fights dating back to 2018, with seven of those victories coming inside the UFC octagon.

Pimblett, 30, trains at Next Generation MMA in Liverpool and holds a second-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. The Englishman has won nine consecutive fights dating back to 2018, with seven of those victories coming inside the UFC octagon.​

UFC 324 marks the first numbered event under the promotion's new seven-year, $7.7 billion partnership with Paramount, making it available to Paramount+ subscribers at no additional pay-per-view cost. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET, with the winner expected to face Topuria for the undisputed lightweight championship upon his return.​

"Now I'm fighting for the championship," Gaethje said. "I'm taking one more run at the title. This is my last hurrah and I would love nothing more than to finish this off exactly how I want it."