Justin Gaethje admits what many fighters refuse to acknowledge—his career is in its twilight phase. But the 37-year-old isn't ready to walk away. Instead, he's chasing what he believes could be the most inspirational championship run in UFC history.

Speaking with TNT Fight Sports ahead of his interim lightweight title clash against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 on January 24, Gaethje showed rare vulnerability about where he stands while simultaneously expressing unwavering hunger for one more title run.

I'm 37 years old. There's no, you know, I'd be a fool to think that we're just getting started here. The end is near," Gaethje admitted.

Despite acknowledging father time, "The Highlight" made clear his competitive fire hasn't diminished. When asked whether he still has hunger for the interim title, Gaethje described fighting as an addiction he simply cannot escape.

Every single one of these is a traumatic life experience. There's no matching the high or the low of winning or losing this sport. It kind of ruined other parts of life, but no, I am so hungry. I've never felt more alive than when I feel it. I will miss it when it's gone," Gaethje explained.

All-or-Nothing Philosophy

Gaethje has a signature phrase that captures his fighting philosophy better than any pre-fight hype. Asked if he's already thinking about a potential Ilia Topuria fight after Pimblett, his answer was vintage Gaethje.

I've said it before. I don't ever plan on being alive after the fight. So, if that's how it ends, that's how it ends," Gaethje said.

The former BMF champion enters every bout with total commitment, refusing to look past opponents or plan for what comes next. His complete focus remains on the task at hand, but he's well aware that Topuria has been publicly offering advice to Pimblett, suggesting the champion would rather face the Liverpool star than "The Highlight."

Yeah. I'm gonna Khabib and Ferguson this thing," Gaethje said, referencing one of MMA's most infamous cursed matchups—a fight scheduled and cancelled five times before Gaethje stepped in to replace Ferguson at UFC 249.

Chasing the Most Inspirational Run in UFC History

Gaethje believes a championship run at 37 years old would cement his legacy as one of the most inspirational stories in UFC history. He outlined his dream scenario with characteristic passion.

I just love the challenge. I love the opportunity to inspire people. If I can go out there, beat Paddy, beat Ilia, it'll be the most inspirational thing that I think this sport has ever seen. I'm trying to do that for countless people. That's my goal," Gaethje said.

His resume speaks for itself—he's headlined nine or ten UFC events and fought top-five opponents in nearly every Octagon appearance. Now headlining the first numbered card on Paramount+, he sees an opportunity to cap his career with the ultimate achievement.

There's a reason I'm still here is because I'm one of the best in the world. If they could have got rid of me, they would have got rid of me. But I continue to prove I'm one of the best," Gaethje said.

Looking beyond Pimblett, Gaethje revealed his ultimate dream matchup. He's hoping Max Holloway defeats Charles Oliveira in their BMF title fight, setting up an incredible opportunity.

I hope Max wins. I hope he goes up and then I can fight Max on the White House card and take the BMF belt and the championship," Gaethje said.

When asked what fight he'd most like to see happen in 2026, Gaethje didn't hesitate.

I would say myself versus Ilia Topuria on the White House card," Gaethje concluded.