Amanda Serrano has weighed in on the newly announced Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight, praising both women as pioneers and taking a shot at anyone who views the matchup negatively.

Serrano, who signed a lifetime deal with Most Valuable Promotions in March 2025, shared her thoughts on social media following the announcement that Rousey and Carano will headline MVP's first-ever MMA event on May 16 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, streaming live on Netflix.

"It's so cool to have one of the Best combat Athletes back @RondaRousey vs another pioneer of combat sports the beautiful @ginacarano," Serrano wrote. "Others shining lights won't dim yours Unless you're insecure, these women will break Numbers both in Viewerships & in live Attendance. I'm certain they will make a ton of money Raising the game!!"

She continued, "I feel it for the Lames that think it's all about them. Real Empowered Women Empower Women! Tissues for the rest."

Reactions to Rousey vs Carano

Serrano's comments come as the fight has drawn mixed reactions across the combat sports world. While Rousey, 39, hasn't competed in MMA since her knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016, and Carano, 43, last fought professionally in 2009, the pairing has generated massive buzz as a dream matchup that never materialized during their primes.

The Puerto Rican boxing champion knows firsthand what MVP and Netflix can deliver. Serrano's rematch with Katie Taylor in November 2024 became the most-watched professional women's sports event in U.S. history with 74 million global viewers, and their trilogy at Madison Square Garden in July 2025 headlined the first-ever all-women's boxing card at the iconic venue.

MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian called Rousey and Carano "the two most formative figures in the history of women's MMA" when announcing the bout. The fight will be contested at 145 pounds over five five-minute rounds under the Unified Rules of MMA.

A kickoff press conference is scheduled for March 5 at the Intuit Dome, with additional fights on the undercard to be announced in the coming weeks.