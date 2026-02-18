Gina Carano's head coach is not interested in just showing up on May 16. John Wood, head coach at Syndicate MMA, spoke to MMA Fighting this morning and made clear that Carano's return against Ronda Rousey on Netflix is being treated as a genuine competitive fight - not a cash grab.

She's fired up and we're firing on all cylinders already," Wood said. "She's coming out there to win that fight. There is no intention of just showing up. Showing up for me isn't even acceptable. It's we're going out there to win the fight.

YouTube video player

A Serious Camp, Not a Cash Grab

Wood said he would have been upfront with Carano if she had walked into Syndicate looking like she wasn't ready. That's not what he found. Carano is training twice a day, taking her diet seriously, and has had to be reined in during sparring sessions.

Had she come in and just been a pile of hot garbage, I'd have been like, 'Hey, do you need the money? Cause we'll do it for this, but...' That's not been the case, man. She looks great. She's training every day, twice a day. She's killing it.

Wood also pushed back against the idea that this fight is a novelty act.

This isn't just a cash grab of like, hey, we're going to do this. This is a woman.. two women, who actually want to fight and want to come back and get into it. And I can tell you that the fire is there.

The Fighter Who Never Actually Retired

Carano's last professional fight was in 2009. But according to Wood (and reportedly per Carano herself) she never formally retired. She just stopped fighting. Wood says the competitive instinct was never fully extinguished.

Her goal is.. she misses the fight game. She still loves to fight. She's a fighter at heart. I think she probably retired a little early and so I think there's still that need to get out there and prove that she can still do it - and I know she can.

Wood has known Carano for over 20 years, going back to her K1 days before her first MMA fight. He said her willingness to absorb new techniques has been one of the highlights of camp so far.

She's kind of like a sponge now, absorbing things. There's not a lot of bad habits to break. So we're learning new habits and she's picking things up very, very fast.

"The Best Gina Carano You've Ever Seen"

Wood was direct about where he stands on the outcome. Carano enters the fight as a significant underdog, a position Wood says he actually prefers.

I truly believe she has the capabilities to go out there and shock the world. And that's what our plan is. Come May 16th, you're going to see something that I don't think has ever been seen from her before. You're going to see the best Gina Carano that's ever stepped into a ring or cage.

Rousey vs. Carano is set for May 16, 2026 on Netflix, promoted by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions. The fight was previously discussed for the UFC as far back as 2015 before those negotiations collapsed.