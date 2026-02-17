Ronda Rousey is a heavy favorite to defeat Gina Carano when the two pioneers return to MMA on May 16 for their Netflix-streamed bout.

BetOnline released opening odds for the highly anticipated matchup, listing Rousey at -450 while Carano enters as a significant underdog at +350. The line indicates bettors would need to wager $450 on Rousey to win $100, while a $100 bet on Carano would return $350 in profit.

The odds reflect the dramatic difference in competitive experience between the two fighters. Rousey last competed in MMA at UFC 207 in December 30, 2016, while Carano's last fight came against Cris Cyborg in August 15, 2009—nearly 16 years ago.

Tale of Two Careers

Rousey retired from MMA with a 12-2 record after consecutive losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. Despite those setbacks, she remains one of the sport's most accomplished competitors, having defended the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship six times.

Carano walked away from MMA with a 7-1 record, with her only loss coming via first-round TKO against Cyborg in the final Strikeforce women's bout. She transitioned to acting and has remained largely inactive in combat sports since.

The 16-year layoff for Carano versus Rousey's eight-year absence creates a significant gap in recent competition. Rousey also has the advantage of high-level training during her WWE tenure, while Carano's athletic focus shifted entirely to Hollywood.

What's Next for Rousey

Following the fight announcement, Rousey teased "much more to come" on social media, suggesting the Carano bout may be the first of multiple MMA appearances rather than a one-off return.

The Netflix platform provides a massive audience for both fighters, potentially setting up additional legacy fights if Rousey emerges victorious. The streaming giant has made aggressive moves into combat sports, making this a potential launching pad for future content.

The May 16 fight date gives both competitors roughly three months to prepare for their comebacks. Rousey's status as a prohibitive favorite reflects the betting market's skepticism that Carano can overcome such an extended absence against elite-level competition.