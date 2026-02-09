Amanda Serrano sharply criticized Jake Paul on February 9, 2026, after he labeled Bad Bunny a "fake American citizen" for his Super Bowl halftime performance in Santa Clara, California, and accused him of "hating America."

The exchange unfolded on X, where Paul (who resides in Puerto Rico and benefits from Act 60 tax incentives), took aim at the Puerto Rican superstar's show.

Serrano, a top fighter signed to Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, defended Bad Bunny and Puerto Rican identity in response. Serrano acknowledged Paul's role in elevating her career but drew a firm line on cultural disrespect.

Puerto Ricans are not 'fake Americans.' We are citizens who have contributed to this country in every field, from military service to sports, business, science, and the arts, and our identity and citizenship deserve respect.

This is not Paul's only "Patriotic" dust up this week - he's also among a group of fighters who slammed the US Olympian Skiiers Over ICE Comments.

Jake Paul's About Face

Update: On Monday morning, Paul issued the following statement on X, walking back some of his spicy commentary from the weekend.