After the chaos that unfolded in the immediate aftermath of their wrestling matchup last weekend, Arman Tsarukyan and Georgio Poullas will be running it back sooner than some might have expected.

A rematch between Tsarukyan and Poullas has been confirmed to headline RAF 07, which takes place on March 28 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

The RAF confirmed the news on their social media channels on March 6.

The two appeared to be booked for a grappling match in Hype FC Brazil on March 11. Poullas, however, withdrew the bout, claiming not to have signed a written contract and preferring a second encounter to take place in RAF.

The two competed in a featured contest at RAF 06 on February 28, with Tsarukyan winning the bout 5-3.

What took place after the bout, however, was the bigger story, as Tsarukyan pushed Poullas down. He was about to throw punches before security and RAF officials got between the two.

Video footage from the bout showed Poullas landing punches and slaps in close on Tsarukyan, causing the UFC fighter's team to cry in protest.

Tsarukyan has shown no remorse for his post-fight actions; meanwhile, Poullas claims to have been the true winner for scoring a true takedown in that contest.