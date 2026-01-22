The UFC lightweight division's top contender spoken out on being passed over for a title shot. Arman Tsarukyan told Demetrious Johnson's MightyCast that the interim championship bout between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 represents a business decision over merit, one that leaves the true number one contender on the sidelines.​

"For me it's a joke that these guys are fighting for the belt when I'm the number one contender," Tsarukyan said during the January 20 interview. The Armenian fighter currently holds the top ranking at 155 pounds after defeating Dan Hooker via second-round submission in November 2025, cementing his status with a Performance of the Night bonus.

Arman Tsarukyan Calls Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje a "Joke"

Tsarukyan made no attempt to hide his feelings about the matchup. When asked who he favored between the two fighters, his response was blunt: "I hope it's Gaethje, because I don't like Paddy."​

The disdain runs deeper than simple rivalry. Tsarukyan explained that a Pimblett victory could derail his title aspirations. "It's going to be hard to fight him because UFC going to push me back for a couple years," he told Johnson. The two fighters have traded barbs for months, with Pimblett recently questioning Tsarukyan's resume while the Armenian has criticized the Brit's path to contention.​

"If it was me versus Paddy right now it would be such a big fight," Tsarukyan argued, "Both young, both never been knocked out. They're hungry."​

Criticism of Gaethje's Title Path

While Tsarukyan hopes Gaethje wins, he questions whether the American deserves the opportunity at all. "Gaethje's not that interesting – he barely beat Fiziev and they give him a title fight," the contender said, referencing the controversial majority decision victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286 in March 2023.

"He's old. He had his chance. He got knocked out. He lost a lot of times," Tsarukyan said, likely alluding to Gaethje's brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway.

Gaethje holds a 26-5 record with a 9-5 mark inside the Octagon, having lost multiple title bids during his UFC tenure.

It's Just Business

Tsarukyan acknowledged the reality of UFC matchmaking when pressed about his title shot prospects. "Yeah, it's just business," he told Johnson when discussing the decision to pass him over. The fighter expressed frustration at being asked to serve as backup despite his ranking, noting he would take the fight on short notice if called upon at 155 pounds.​

"I'll get my title for sure," Tsarukyan said. He pulled out of a scheduled championship bout against Makhachev at UFC 311 in January 2025 due to a back injury sustained during his weight cut, which may have factored into the UFC's decision to move forward without him.

The Armenian has remained active through grappling competitions and submission wrestling events while waiting for his next UFC booking.