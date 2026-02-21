A brawl erupted at the weigh-in for Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn 2 on February 21, 2026, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, adding major intensity to an already heated rivalry heading into tomorrow's undisputed women's heavyweight championship rematch.

What Happened at the Weigh-In

The confrontation escalated quickly during the official face-off between the two fighters. Videos circulating on social media from outlets including DAZN and Ring Magazine show intense staring, forehead-to-forehead contact, and shoving before security was forced to intervene. Crews-Dezurn was described as visibly furious in the post-weigh-in scene, with DAZN's own coverage captioning the footage as "CRAZY" and noting she was "NOT happy". Multiple boxing outlets labeled it a full brawl, with clips headlined "BRAWL BREAKS OUT AT CLARESSA vs. FRANCHON WEIGH-IN" spreading rapidly across Instagram and Facebook.

The Weigh-In Numbers

Crews-Dezurn came in at 174.2 lbs, just under the 175 lb heavyweight limit. Shields, the defending undisputed champion at 17-0, is expected to have made weight as well with no reports of any issues on her end.​

The Backstory Fueling the Tension

This fight has long simmered beneath the surface. The two have known each other since their Team USA days, sparred together extensively, and Shields has admitted Crews-Dezurn hits her "harder than anybody, man or woman". Despite that history, a rift has developed, with Crews-Dezurn publicly expressing frustration over feeling sidelined in the promotion and not being given equal billing for this fight. She was particularly vocal about being treated as the "B-side," saying, "I'm not a B-side, baby, and I never have been".

Fight Details

The rematch goes ahead as scheduled Sunday, February 22, live on DAZN from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. No cancellation has been reported despite the weigh-in chaos. With an expected crowd of around 18,000 and undisputed heavyweight titles on the line, the brawl at the scales has only raised the stakes further.​