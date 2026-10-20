Cain Velasquez Is In Talks With Promotion About Competing Again

Cain Velasquez could be heading back into competition, and his next stop may be the wrestling mat rather than the Octagon.

AKA head coach Javier Mendez told MMA Junkie that talks are underway for Velasquez to join Real American Freestyle. Mendez was asked which of his former champions, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Daniel Cormier or Velasquez, was most likely to sign with the wrestling promotion.

Cain Velasquez. Hands down, Cain Velasquez. DC’s too busy.

Cain Velasquez would be the best candidate with them and actually, we’re in discussions with them. So, Cain Velasquez is coming to RAF soon.

RAF has built its roster around crossover athletes from MMA and recently revealed its first crossover pound-for-pound rankings.

Velasquez has been linked to grappling matches since he was released from prison on parole in February. Earlier this year, he also didn’t rule out an MMA return.

The former two-time UFC heavyweight champion hasn’t fought in MMA since February 2019, when Francis Ngannou knocked him out in 26 seconds. That bout was the first on a new four-fight UFC deal, and Velasquez announced his retirement from MMA later that year.