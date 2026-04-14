Chael Sonnen Slams Jon Jones For Retirement U-Turns, Supports Dana White’s Freedom 250 Snub: 'What Good Is Your Word?'

Chael Sonnen has weighed in on the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Jon Jones, backing Dana White’s decision to keep the former two-division champion off the highly anticipated UFC Freedom 250 card.

"Bones" once again stirred confusion over the weekend after indicating he would remain retired, before quickly reversing course a day later. The latest flip-flop has only added to a long pattern of indecision, and Sonnen made it clear he’s had enough.

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Chael Sonnen Questions Jon Jones’ Reliability Amid Retirement Flip-Flops

Sonnen recently criticized Jones’ back-and-forth stance on social media, arguing that inconsistency at that level damages trust.

Jon Jones publicly retired on Friday, which is enough, per the rules, to have yourself removed from the testing pool,” Sonnen said. “Jon Jones, on Saturday, came back and said he is not officially retired, which, per the rules, is enough to reinsert yourself into the testing pool.

"The Bad Guy" didn’t stop there, raising a deeper concern about credibility.

When you put out a statement on Friday and the exact opposite statement on Saturday, there is a simple question… what good is your word?

Sonnen emphasized that being a champion requires more than just skill inside the cage.

If you’re the baddest dude in the world and you’re going to be the world champion, you’ve got to be a man. And nobody’s going to mistake you for a man… if they can’t trust you.

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Chael Sonnen Backs Dana White’s Decision To Leave Jon Jones Off UFC White House Card

The former title challenger also agreed with the UFC CEO's stance on not booking "Bones" for the high-profile White House event set for June 14, pointing to his unpredictability as a major issue.

When we end up in a situation like this with Jon, where he’s in and he’s out… you can’t count on a guy like that,” Sonnen said on YouTube. “From what we’ve been told, the entire knock on Jon, and why he didn’t get on the White House card, is because they couldn’t count on him.

According to Sonnen, this inconsistency has followed Jones for years and continues to impact how the UFC does business with him.

It creates a very unusual and difficult position,” he added. “You can’t count on him. When he shows up, is it fun? Sure, but you know the result ahead of time. It’s very difficult.

Sonnen even contrasted Jones’ situation with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, highlighting the respect that comes with certainty.

That’s not how men talk,” Sonnen said. “There was never a doubt when Khabib said, ‘I’m done’… we knew that his word meant something.