Charles Oliveira has a message for anyone who questions whether he still has the drive to compete at the highest level.

Oliveira is set to challenge reigning BMF champion Max Holloway in the UFC 326 main event on March 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Heading into the matchup, a lingering narrative has followed Oliveira since his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 in June 2025. UFC legend Frankie Edgar and other pundits have questioned whether the former lightweight champion still has the same hunger that once drove him to title glory.

In an interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn ahead of his UFC 326, “Do Bronxs” reflected on his comeback submission win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio last October.

Oliveira insisted the performance was meant to answer his critics, proving he is still at the top of his game and carries the same fire that fueled his earlier success.

I sent a message to the division and to everyone: The lion is still hungry. That's real. I'm ready for whatever comes. I'm ready. There are still a lot of things to happen. I'm still going to become champion again... Everything is 100%. I'm happy. I'm just living for the day.

The 36-year-old Sao Paulo native heads into the fight with a 36–11 record, holding the UFC records for most submission wins and post-fight bonuses. He has gone 3–3 in his last six outings but believes his career momentum is still moving forward.

The BMF clash with Holloway is also a rematch. The two first met at UFC Saskatoon in August 2015, when “Blessed” scored a TKO at 1:39 of the opening round after Oliveira was unable to continue following a collapse. Reports later suggested the issue was a torn esophagus.