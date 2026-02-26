UFC's Bonus King Charles Oliveira Reacts To New $100K Structure | MMA News

UFC February 26, 2026 Feb 26, 2026 UFC's Bonus King Charles Oliveira Reacts To New $100K Structure By Pranav Pandey Charles Oliveira holds more post-fight bonuses than any fighter in UFC history — and the promotion just doubled them. His reaction was as relaxed as you'd expect from a man who has made a career of letting his performances do the talking. During a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn ahead of his BMF title fight against at , "Do Bronxs" was asked how he feels about the MMA promotion's new bonus structure, which raised performance bonuses from $50,000 to $100,000 and added a $25,000 incentive for finishes.

I'm happy — but I don't think about the bonus. The bonus looks for me, I don't look for the bonus. The bonus is chasing me.

Charles Oliveira's Record Speaks For Itself

Charles Oliveira's bonus total is the product of a career defined by spectacular finishes. The 36-year-old Brazilian also holds the UFC record for most submission victories (17) and has consistently delivered the kind of performances that earn Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night recognition.

The former UFC lightweight champion owns the promotion’s all-time record for post-fight bonuses with 21, earning more than $1 million in extra payouts, including 14 Performance of the Night, four Fight of the Night, and three Submission of the Night honors.

UFC 326 on March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will be Oliveira’s first fight under the revamped bonus system, a format that could reward his action-heavy style more than ever before.

Given that "Do Bronxs" views finishing as an expression of who he is rather than a calculated strategy, the doubled payout is essentially a bonus on top of a bonus.

Oliveira last competed at UFC Rio in October, securing a commanding second-round submission victory over Mateusz Gamrot. He now owns a 36-11 professional record, highlighted by 22 submission wins and 10 knockouts.

"Do Bronxs" faces BMF titleholder Max Holloway in the UFC 326 main event. The upcoming event is also being simulcast on CBS in prime time. A win would make Oliveira the fourth fighter ever to hold the BMF title.

