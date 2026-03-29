Colby Covington Fires Off Challenge To Chris Weidman After One-Sided Win Over Dillon Danis At RAF 07

Colby Covington showcased his wrestling superiority as he dominated Dillon Danis with a tech fall victory in the RAF 7 co-main event on Saturday.

The former interim UFC welterweight champion got off to a sluggish start, allowing Danis to tie the first period 4-4. But Covington's All-American wrestling background took over in the second period as he began systematically breaking down his opponent.

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"Chaos" secured a takedown to open the second period and immediately went to work turning Danis on the mat. The points began accumulating quickly as Covington executed snap downs and go-behinds to build his lead.

The contest was stopped when Covington led 14-4, earning the tech fall victory. Danis looked disappointed in his performance but left the mats without incident following his unsuccessful RAF debut.

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Following his dominant performance, Covington immediately set his sights on another former UFC middleweight champion for his next RAF appearance.

I want Chris Weidman," Covington shouted after the match. "Let's find out who the real American is right here on the Real American Freestyle mats. Get off your couch, pack a lunch because it's go time.

The victory marks Colby Covington’s second win in the wrestling promotion, having previously secured a technical fall over former UFC champion Luke Rockhold at RAF 05 earlier this year.

The 38-year-old Californian last competed inside the Octagon at UFC Tampa in December 2024, where he suffered a TKO defeat to Joaquin Buckley. “Chaos” currently holds a 12-5 record in the UFC, with an overall professional tally of 17-5.