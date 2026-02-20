Conor Benn has broken his silence on his departure from Matchroom Boxing, issuing a public statement addressing his move to Zuffa Boxing.
You can read the full statement here:
First and foremost, I want to thank Eddie and the entire team at Matchroom for everything they’ve done for me over the past decade. From guiding me when I first turned pro, to headlining stadium shows. They were not only with me for those highlight moments but stood shoulder to shoulder with me during the tough times.
It’s been a journey beyond anything we could have imagined, and for their belief, support, and guidance, I will always be truly grateful, but Zuffa Boxing presented me with an opportunity I simply couldn’t refuse. I’d love Eddie to continue to be part of my team and for our partnership to evolve in this new chapter.
I’m filled with excitement and hunger for what’s ahead with Zuffa Boxing. I want the legacy fights, the biggest nights, the biggest stages. I fear no man at any weight, and I’m ready to give the fans the fights they’ve been calling for. I’m in my prime, and together we have bold, ambitious plans.