Conor Benn has broken his silence on his departure from Matchroom Boxing, issuing a public statement addressing his move to Zuffa Boxing.

Benn thanked promoter Eddie Hearn and the Matchroom team for a decade of support, from his early days as a professional to headlining stadium shows.

They were not only with me for those highlight moments but stood shoulder to shoulder with me during the tough times," he wrote.

He hopes Hearn can remain part of his team in some capacity going forward.

On the Zuffa Boxing move, Benn was direct:

Zuffa Boxing presented me with an opportunity I simply couldn't refuse." Loading tweet...

He expressed ambition about what the partnership will bring, calling for legacy fights and the biggest stages.

I fear no man at any weight, and I'm ready to give the fans the fights they've been calling for. I'm in my prime, and together we have bold, ambitious plans.

You can read the full statement here: