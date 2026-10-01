Dana White Dealt Major Blow As Zuffa Boxing Snubbed Out Of Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua Official Paperwork

Eddie Hearn appears to have scored a major victory in his long-running promotional battle with Dana White, with Zuffa Boxing left off the official paperwork for Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua.

The blockbuster heavyweight clash is set for December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, with Queensberry Promotions, Matchroom Boxing and Saudi-backed Sela listed as the official promoters.

Dana White And Zuffa Boxing Left Off Fury vs Joshua Paperwork

According to a report by BoxingScene, British Boxing Board of Control general chairman Robert Smith confirmed that Zuffa Boxing is not listed as an official promoter for the event and has not applied for a promotional role.

That directly contradicts White’s repeated claims that he would be involved in promoting the long-awaited showdown. The UFC CEO had previously insisted that there was no confusion over his role, even as Hearn maintained that Joshua’s contract prevented Zuffa Boxing from participating.

The dispute became serious enough for Joshua to say he would be willing to walk away from the fight if Hearn decided to pull the plug over White’s involvement.

With the event now officially set for the UK, however, the paperwork currently lists only Matchroom, Queensberry and Sela.

White was also absent from Wednesday’s launch press conference in London, although TKO board member Nick Khan attended alongside Alalshikh. His presence has fueled speculation that TKO could still have some involvement in the event, although no official promotional role has been confirmed for the company.

Alalshikh has continued to indicate that he wants White involved, even thanking the UFC CEO during the press conference. The mention was met by loud boos from the crowd, much to Hearn’s amusement.

Hearn has remained adamant that White cannot simply force his way into the event.