The UFC's inaugural numbered event on Paramount+ drew immediate backlash from viewers, but Dana White moved quickly to defend the streaming platform's decision to air commercials during UFC 324, citing the economics of the network's $7.7 billion media rights deal.

Fans took to social media immediately after Saturday's event in Las Vegas, complaining that advertisements interrupted fighter walkouts and corner conversations between rounds, a stark departure from the UFC's pay-per-view era, when main card broadcasts featured uninterrupted action.

Dana White Defends Ad-Heavy UFC 324 Debut on Paramount: "They Paid for It"

White, speaking at the post-fight press conference, acknowledged the criticism while framing the ad load as a necessary trade-off for dramatically reduced consumer costs. "I haven't seen it yet, and all this is a work in progress. It's $8.99 – you're not paying however much anymore. These guys got to make some money too. That is a fact – Paramount paid for it, they get to decide. But these guys are incredible to work with already, so we'll figure it out."​

YouTube video player

The shift represents a fundamental change in how fans access premium UFC content. Previously, numbered events cost $79.99 per purchase, creating a significant financial barrier for casual viewers. The Paramount+ subscription model, starting at $8.99 monthly, eliminates that paywall entirely and provides access to all 13 annual numbered events plus 30 Fight Night broadcasts. However, the seven-year agreement, valued at $1.1 billion annually, relies on advertising revenue to justify Paramount's investment—a requirement that directly impacts the viewing experience.

White's position shows a pragmatic acknowledgment that Paramount assumes the rights-holder role now. Once a broadcaster purchases content rights, network executives retain operational control over presentation decisions, including ad placement and timing. The UFC president's comment that "Paramount paid for it, they get to decide" signaling that viewer complaints, while heard, ultimately fall under Paramount's purview rather than the UFC's.​

The ad placement strategy particularly frustrated fans because commercials ran during critical viewing moments. Walkouts, the theatrical entrances that build momentum before fights, were obscured by advertisements, as were the corner breaks between rounds, where corner teams communicate strategy and fighters receive coaching adjustments. This format had never occurred during UFC's PPV main cards, making the disruption especially jarring for longtime viewers.​

Still, White suggested the situation isn't permanent. His statement that "we'll figure it out" implied negotiations between the UFC and Paramount could lead to adjustments. UFC Executive Vice President of Live Production Zach Candito reinforced this on social media, explicitly stating that UFC 324's ad load was not the new standard and promising refinements for future events.