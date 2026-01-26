When asked during the post-fight press conference why people continue to doubt him despite repeated success as an underdog, Gaethje offered a frank assessment of his betting record.
"I don't know why people continue to doubt me. It's hard to explain, but if you're betting with me the whole time, we're [__] up, I'll tell you that right now. I'm nine and two as an underdog. I don't think people understand what I'm doing in there. I've said it from before I even got to the UFC: there is a method to the madness. It looks like absolute chaos, but it's less than seconds, less than inches, and my coach taught me how to be great in those areas."
The victory improved Gaethje's record to 27-5 overall and 10-5 in the UFC. His 9-2 mark as an underdog represents a remarkable success rate that defies the betting lines consistently set against him. Before entering the UFC, Gaethje stated he had been an underdog in 10 of his 14 promotional fights.
The five-round war showcased Gaethje's relentless pressure and striking power against Pimblett's durability. Gaethje landed 144 of 254 significant strikes while recording three successful takedowns and multiple knockdowns. Pimblett absorbed considerable damage throughout the contest, his face visibly bloodied and bruised by the final bell.
Despite the chaos that defines his fighting style, Gaethje attributes his success to meticulous preparation under longtime coach Trevor Wittman, who has guided him since 2010. Wittman's coaching philosophy centers on clarity, efficiency, and trust in fundamentals, emphasizing clean technique under pressure and defensive responsibility without hesitation.
The interim title win positions Gaethje for a unification bout against undisputed lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, who is expected to return from personal leave later in 2026. Early betting lines have already established Gaethje as a massive +400 underdog against the undefeated Topuria's -600 odds.
As Gaethje prepares for another title shot as a likely underdog, his message to doubters remains unchanged: betting against him has proven costly, and the method behind his apparent madness continues to deliver results.
