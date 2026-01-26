"I don't know why people continue to doubt me. It's hard to explain, but if you're betting with me the whole time, we're [__] up, I'll tell you that right now. I'm nine and two as an underdog. I don't think people understand what I'm doing in there. I've said it from before I even got to the UFC: there is a method to the madness. It looks like absolute chaos, but it's less than seconds, less than inches, and my coach taught me how to be great in those areas."​