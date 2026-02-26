Dana White isn't losing sleep over the idea that UFC's political associations might cost him fans.

In a teaser clip from an upcoming CBS Sunday Morning interview set to air this weekend, White was asked about the risk of alienating "half" of his audience by staging events like a UFC show at the White House.

Much like his reaction to journalists who are offended by Sean Strickland, White's response to the 'politics' issue was just as blunt.

How about you be authentic and just be yourself? How about that?" White told interviewer Luke Burbank. "Just be authentic. You don't have to agree with me and you don't have to like it, and I don't have to agree with you, but we can all still just get along. That's how this is supposed to work.

It's a position White has held publicly for years: UFC's brand is built on raw authenticity, not corporate image management.

Elsewhere in the interview, White revisited the UFC's humble origins, recalling how he and the Fertitta brothers acquired the promotion for just $2 million — and walked away without UFC.com, merchandise rights, video game rights, or the content library.

Not only did we not own UFC.com, we didn't own the rights to the merchandise, the video games, or the library," White said. "They're probably laughing at us when we left.

The full interview airs on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend.