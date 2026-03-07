UFC CEO and President Dana White promised that during UFC 326 fight weekend, we would get more information about the UFC event taking place on the lawn of the White House on June 14.

While no full details have been confirmed as of the evening of March 6, White has posted a tease in anticipation of the card's reveal.

The image shared by White on social media shows him holding a paper to block the card listing in the war room of the UFC headquarters. The image teases that the card will be topped by two title fights.

In addition, the name of the card has been confirmed to be Freedom Fights 250, as the event will be held as part of a year-long celebration for the United States' 250th anniversary.

U.S. President Donald Trump first confirmed the event during a U.S. Independence Day event last year, and since then, fighters aplenty, including Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, have expressed their desire to be part of the event.

The card has been previously stated to have six or seven fights, rather than a full traditional UFC numbered card lineup. During an interview with Nina Drama, White even teased that one planned fight had just fallen out recently.