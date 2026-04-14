Dana White Fires Back At Critics Of UFC Freedom 250 Event At White House - 'It Has Nothing To Do With Politics'

Dana White has pushed back strongly against claims that the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 card carries any political agenda, insisting the historic event is meant to celebrate the United States rather than promote any ideology.

The one-of-a-kind event is scheduled for June 14 on the South Lawn of the White House, marking a centerpiece attraction for America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

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While the involvement of US President Donald Trump has fueled speculation about political undertones, White has been clear about the promotion’s intent.

Dana White Shuts Down Political Narrative Around UFC White House Card

Speaking during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the UFC CEO addressed the growing perception that the event is politically driven.

One of the myths that I would like to crush is I don’t care if you’re far right, far left, right down the middle… this isn’t about politics,” White said.

This is about the United States, what this country is about, how it was built, where we all came from.

White also emphasized that the UFC is fully funding the event, shutting down any concerns about public spending.

We’re paying the entire bill on all of this… Not one tax dollar will go into this. This is the UFC’s gift for the 250th birthday of America.

Despite the political figures expected to be in attendance, including Trump himself, the UFC head honcho maintains that the setting does not change the purpose of the event.

It has nothing to do with politics. We just happen to be on the White House lawn, and the President will be there.

Dana White Breaks Down The Exact Layout Of UFC Freedom 250 Live From The White House Lawn

Stacked Fight Lineup Set For Historic Night In Washington

Beyond the controversy, UFC Freedom 250 is shaping up to be one of the most unique events in the promotion’s history. The card is expected to feature seven fights, headlined by a lightweight title unification bout, as reigning champion Ilia Topuria faces interim titleholder Justin Gaethje.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will include an interim heavyweight title clash between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane.

The event will take place inside a custom-built structure on the White House lawn, with the UFC investing heavily to ensure a unique viewing experience that incorporates the iconic backdrop.