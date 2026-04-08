Darren Till Signs Multi-Fight Deal with BKFC, Set For May Debut

Darren Till has officially found a new fighting home, confirming a move into bare-knuckle boxing after teasing a major announcement earlier this week.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger has signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and is set to make his debut at BKFC 90 on May 30. Till is expected to compete in the 185-pound division, though his opponent for the debut has yet to be announced.

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The event will take place at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England, marking Till’s first appearance under bare-knuckle rules.

Darren Till Set For BKFC Debut After Successful Boxing Run

"The Gorilla" enters BKFC following a strong stint in influencer boxing, where he went undefeated in three appearances under the Misfits banner. During that run, the 33-year-old Liverpudian secured wins over Anthony Taylor and Darren Stewart before knocking out former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold to claim the promotion’s bridgerweight title.

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After confirming his departure from Misfits on good terms, Till made it clear he was ready for a new challenge. That next step now comes in one of the fastest-growing and most physically demanding formats in combat sports.

Till himself expressed confidence and excitement about the move, signaling his intent to make an immediate impact in his new environment.

I am very pleased to be signing with the BKFC. It’s an amazing promotion! F*ck everyone on this roster, I’m coming to be the face of violence. No one can beat me.

While some fans had hoped for a return to MMA, this move instead opens the door to fresh matchups, including a long-discussed clash with BKFC superstar Mike Perry, a rivalry that dates back to their UFC days.