Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has thrown his support behind Paddy Pimblett ahead of the Liverpool fighter's interim lightweight title clash against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324. Johnson, who holds the UFC record for most consecutive title defenses with 11, believes Pimblett possesses the skills and mental fortitude to handle Gaethje's pressure striking game when the two meet on January 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Why Demetrious Johnson Thinks Paddy Pimblett Is Ready For Justin Gaethje

In a detailed breakdown of Pimblett's third-round TKO victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April 2025, Johnson highlighted the Englishman's ability to stay composed in dangerous positions. The 30-year-old Pimblett dominated a former Bellator champion and UFC title challenger, securing his seventh consecutive UFC victory in what represented the biggest win of his career to date.

"The one thing that I like about Paddy Pimblett is that when he's in a dangerous position, he's going to start attacking submissions to keep the fight going," 'Mighty Mouse' explained in his YouTube breakdown. "He's done it against multiple opponents, even before the UFC days. You go back and watch him fight in Cage Warriors – he'll lock up a kimura, he'll jump for a flying triangle."

Johnson pointed to specific moments in the Chandler fight where Pimblett's submission instincts kept him in control. When Chandler attempted to smother him against the cage, Pimblett threw a flying triangle that changed the dynamic of the exchange. "He does a flying triangle, gets slammed back on his back, then he pushes Michael Chandler down, tries to get the triangle more situated, and when Chandler postures up to defend, he kicks him off and gets up," Johnson noted.

Paddy Pimblett's Scramble Game Has Justin Gaethje Written All Over It, Says 'Mighty Mouse'

The distance management Pimblett displayed against Chandler particularly impressed the former champion. Johnson identified what he called "the void" between the two fighters, explaining how Pimblett controlled the middle distance and made it difficult for Chandler to get inside.

"We have the void right here. Each time Chandler comes into this space to try to start anything, it's either a jab, a leg kick, the inside kick, or Paddy will blitz him, or he'll back up throwing combinations," Johnson said. "So Paddy is basically owning this area, giving Michael a hard time getting to him."

Johnson acknowledged that Gaethje presents different challenges than Chandler, particularly with his striking arsenal. The 36-year-old Gaethje has built a reputation as one of the most devastating leg kickers in UFC history, using the technique to compromise opponents' mobility and set up finishes. "I believe Justin is going to have that jab, that leg kick, and we'll see how Paddy goes about it on the feet," Johnson stated.

Despite the threat Gaethje poses, Johnson praised Pimblett's fearless approach to fighting. "Paddy doesn't play dog – Paddy just goes, and he's not scared to fight. He thrives more when the fight's going, when the scrambles start, people picking him up, trying to slam him. That's where he starts to thrive because he's always in great condition, he's always doing different submission attacks."

Johnson has consistently backed Pimblett's championship potential, even when others have dismissed the Liverpool native. "I've always been chirping about Paddy Pimblett being a world champion just because he's so dynamic – the way he moves, he's very diverse with his submissions, he's not scared to exchange. I don't know why people overlook him. Look what he just did to Michael Chandler. Nobody's done that to Michael Chandler in the UFC."