Six fighters who earned contracts on Dana White's Contender Series Season 9 will make their UFC debuts this Saturday night at UFC Fight Night: Mexico City (February 28, 8 PM ET, Paramount+).

UFC Fight Night: Mexico City Debuts

The debuting fighters span three weight classes. Each of these competitors get a "second chance to make a first impression" and look to capitalize on their momentum. Making their first Octagon appearances are:

Flyweights

Imanol Rodriguez (Main card, fighting Kevin Borjas): Rodriguez is an undefeated 6-0 Mexican prospect who competed on The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 and then earned his UFC contract with a first-round TKO on DWCS Season 9. All six of his professional wins have come by stoppage, including five knockouts.

Regina Tarin (Prelims, fighting Ernesta Kareckaite, replaces Sofia Montenegro): The Undefeated Mexican fighter makes her UFC debut against Ernesta Kareckaite. Tarin steps in on late notice, replacing Sofia Montenegro, but the young prospect has shown she is ready to meet the moment.

Featherweight

Javier Reyes (Prelims, fighting Douglas Silva de Andrade: The 17-4 veteran from Mexico earned his contract with a first-round TKO on DWCS Season 9, finishing Justice Torres with knees and punches. The experienced Reyes will be the most seasoned debutant on the card record-wise.

Middleweights

Ryan Gandra (Prelims, fighting Jose Daniel Medina): The 30-year-old Brazilian (8-1) secured his contract with a first-round TKO on DWCS Season 9 and rides a seven-fight winning streak into his debut, boasting a 75% finishing rate. He enters as a heavy favorite at -625.

Damian Pinas (Prelims, fighting Wes Schultz): In a unique DWCS-vs-DWCS matchup, 23-year-old Surinamese prospect Pinas (8-1) — who earned his contract with a first-round TKO on DWCS — faces fellow debutant Schultz.

Wes Schultz: (Prelims, fighting Damian Pinas): The American (8-2) earned his UFC contract on DWCS Season 9 with a rare Suloev stretch submission finish over Mario Mingaj, showcasing creative grappling that impressed Dana White. He and Pinas are the only two fighters on the card where both men are making their UFC debut simultaneously.

UFC Fight Night: Mexico City airs Saturday, February 28 at 8 PM ET on Paramount+. Join us here at MMA News for our complete coverage and results.