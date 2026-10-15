Undefeated Farid Basharat Fires Back At UFC After 7-0 Run Fail To Secure New Contract

Farid Basharat has made his frustration with the UFC clear after being released despite maintaining an unbeaten record and winning all seven of his Octagon appearances.

The 29-year-old bantamweight confirmed his departure on social media after the promotion declined to offer him a new contract. Basharat last competed at UFC 329 in July, defeating John Garza by unanimous decision to extend his professional record to 16-0.

The victory also marked his seventh consecutive UFC win, but it did not secure him another deal. Basharat had previously expressed his desire to remain with the promotion, only to learn that his time with the organization had come to an end.

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Farid Basharat Criticizes UFC After Being Released

In his statement, Basharat expressed pride in his achievements while questioning the direction the UFC has taken with its roster decisions.

I’ve had an incredibly successful time in the organization. I’m proud and happy with what I’ve accomplished inside the Octagon. I leave with a stainless record. Holding the longest active win streak in my weight division and the fourth longest in the entire UFC. I feel I’m the best bantamweight in the world.

The undefeated fighter also rejected the suggestion that his departure had anything to do with his performances, claiming the UFC never gave him a new opponent or contract after his latest victory.

But my departure clearly has nothing to do with my fighting capabilities. Unfortunately the organization just isn’t what it used to be. They’re heading in a different direction from what we all grew up loving. I want to clarify that since my last fight I was never offered a contract or an opponent. I waited but it never came. I’ve certainly never declined a fight during my whole tenure.

Basharat further highlighted his willingness to compete through difficult circumstances and seek challenging matchups throughout his UFC run.

I always turned up and fought regardless of injuries and weight deficits. And I always asked for the toughest opponent to get me closer to the title.

Basharat earned his UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022 and gradually established himself as one of the promotion’s leading bantamweight prospects. His victories included wins over Jean Matsumoto, Chris Gutierrez, Taylor Lapilus, and Garza.

His departure follows a similar outcome for his older brother, Javid Basharat, who was also released after winning his final UFC fight in February. Javid has since joined the PFL.