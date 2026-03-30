Francis Ngannou 'Heartbroken' Watching Israel Adesanya Lose to Joe Pyfer at UFC Seattle

Francis Ngannou was visibly distraught after watching his longtime friend Israel Adesanya suffer a second-round knockout defeat to Joe Pyfer in the UFC Seattle main event. The former heavyweight champion took to Instagram to share his emotional reaction to Adesanya's fourth consecutive defeat.

Watching Izzy's fight last night, [I] was heartbroken," Ngannou posted on Instagram. "It reminds you how ungrateful this sport is.

Adesanya Started Strong Before Knockout Loss

The former middleweight champion seemed to be finding his rhythm early in the fight against Pyfer. He showcased his trademark accuracy and power, landing clean shots on his opponent during the striking exchanges.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically when Pyfer managed to drag the fight to the ground. After initially looking for a submission, Pyfer transitioned to ground-and-pound, flattening out Adesanya and unleashing a barrage of punches that forced the referee to stop the fight in the second round.

Ngannou Reflects on Sport's Unforgiving Nature

Ngannou's reaction highlights the harsh reality of mixed martial arts, where even former champions can quickly fall from grace. The Cameroonian fighter, who has experienced his own ups and downs in combat sports, understands the mental toll such losses can take.

He looked sharp. He looked very sharp,” Ngannou said afterwards. “After the first round, I’m like oh we get this, this is good, he’s back. But man, sometimes we plan but God has other plans. I can only imagine how tough Izzy is to come back out of it. To rebound.

Adesanya made no excuses following the defeat, but Ngannou admitted it was difficult to process his friend's continued struggles. The loss marked Adesanya's fourth straight defeat, a stark contrast from his days as the dominant middleweight king.