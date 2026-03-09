Francis Ngannou is officially headed back to MMA. On Monday, it was confirmed that the former UFC heavyweight champion will take on Philipe Lins in a five-round heavyweight contest on May 16 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

The bout joins the already announced Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano main event on a historic card that will stream live on Netflix. Per ESPN, Ngannou vs. Lins will serve as the co-main event for Most Valuable Promotions' inaugural MMA show, listed on the official event graphic as a 5x5 professional MMA bout.

For Ngannou, the fight marks his first MMA appearance since he stopped Renan Ferreira in the first round to win the PFL Super Fights heavyweight championship in October 2024. He parted ways with the PFL earlier this month, making his landing spot on the May 16 card his first bout as a free agent.

Lins enters the matchup with experience across the UFC, Bellator, and PFL. ESPN noted that the Brazilian won the 2018 PFL heavyweight tournament and previously put together a four-fight winning streak in the UFC from 2022 to 2024.

According to ESPN, the contest will be contested under the Unified Rules of MMA inside a hexagon cage with 4-ounce gloves. With Ngannou now officially added, the May 16 lineup has become one of the most high-profile MMA events of 2026.