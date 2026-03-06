The relationship between the PFL and Francis Ngannou reached an end when the two sides cut ties on the morning of March 6, bringing a disappointing end to a massive contract signed.

The news was first reported by Mike Pendleton of Sherdog.

The PFL then confirmed Ngannou's departure in an official statement released during the day.

"The Professional Fighters League has made the decision to part ways with Francis Ngannou," the statement reads. "We have great respect for Francis as both an athlete and a person, and we wish him success in the next chapter of his combat sports career. The PFL remains focused on recruiting and signing the best athletes in the sport while continuing to deliver world-class competition for fans around the globe."

The PFL signed Ngannou to a massive contract in May 2023, four months following Ngannou's public departure from the UFC as heavyweight champion. The contract, for the then-PFL "Super Fights" pay-per-view division, had various provisions that included Ngannou guaranteeing opponents a $2 million minimum payday, as well as serving on the PFL's global advisory board and as chairman of PFL Africa.

Ngannou was allowed to compete in boxing as part of this deal as well. He fought twice in the boxing ring, going to a decision in a loss to then-WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and getting knocked out by former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou only fought once in the PFL, knocking out Renan Ferreira for the PFL Super Fights heavyweight championship at the 2024 Battle of the Giants event.

The tumultuousness in the relationship between Ngannou and the PFL was also seen when he did not appear for the first two PFL Africa events last year. Ngannou openly criticized the promotion for not focusing on Africa-born fighters.

In recent months, the PFL has gone through a restructuring period, parting ways with various members of their organization that included longtime president Ray Sefo and founder Donn Davis, who stepped down from his role.