Gable Steveson says his jump to the UFC is approaching. The Olympic gold medalist told ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto that the promotion has been in regular contact and that his debut is "getting to that point where it's close."

"We've been in actually a lot of contact. I would say after every single fight, it's a call," Steveson said. "It's all good messages. It's all positive things, good energy. We talk on a great basis. So when the time is coming, it's just when I want the time to come."

Steveson (2-0 MMA) fights Hugo Lezama, a 14-fight veteran, on Thursday, February 19 in Mexico on the Mexico Fight League card. He says a dominant performance there could seal the deal.

"I think a big knockout next Thursday will make it perfect," Steveson said. "Just be ready for all aspects of it. But I think that'll be a big jump for me if I can go out there and dominate a guy with a lot of experience and make that next step."

Jon Jones Predicts UFC Title Within One Year

Steveson trains alongside former UFC champion Jon Jones at Jackson Wink MMA, and Jones has a bold prediction for his teammate: UFC champion within 12 months.

"One year from now, UFC champion," Steveson said, relaying Jones's words. "I believe it because I got full confidence in myself. But with a guy like John kind of got in the way for me, I feel like the confidence just goes through the roof. The best thing about it is he sees me firsthand training with him and hitting the pads and going through all the motions. So, his word is gold with that."

Steveson acknowledged the timeline might shift slightly. "And if it's not next year, it'll be soon after that. It just depends how the cards fall."

White House Card in Play

The UFC's rumored White House card is on Steveson's radar. As a U.S. Olympic champion, he believes there's a natural fit.

"There's got to be a place for a guy that can represent in America," Steveson said. "I don't think there's one American champion right now besides [Gaethje]. But he's kind of the interim. So if the White House happens for me, it happens for me. If it doesn't, I keep moving on."

A knockout win in Mexico would prompt a direct call for the spot. "Yeah, most definitely. I'll call for it. I think it's rightfully so," Steveson said. "Especially if it's a big knockout that happens next Thursday — it'd be my third in MMA, one in dirty boxing."

Heavyweight's Missing Puzzle Pieces

Steveson sees opportunity in a heavyweight division he describes as having "a lot of missing puzzle pieces." His approach remains measured despite the accelerated timeline.

"We're still going slow, but slow in the heavyweight division is fast," Steveson said. "I think with my potential, my speed, my technique, my durability, my endurance — everything and my wrestling included — is going to be a new thing for people to see."

His striking development has surprised even himself. "I got lightning in my hands. You would have never guessed," Steveson said. His last outing lasted 20 seconds — a knockout of an experienced, 220-pound opponent.

Whether Thursday's fight goes the same way or runs the full 15 minutes, Steveson says he's ready. "I'm going to give you hell for 15 minutes. If it goes 20 seconds, there's nothing I can do about it."