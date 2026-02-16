Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA is roaring back to life with an ambitious double-tournament series offering $1 million in total prize money across two weight classes.

The promotion announced plans for simultaneous 16-fighter tournaments at heavyweight and lightweight, each carrying a $500,000 grand prize. The tournament series launches April 10 in the Dominican Republic, followed by a second event May 1 in Miami, with all four rounds of both brackets scheduled throughout 2026.

The announcement marks Gamebred's return after a 17-month hiatus since its last event on November 15, 2024. Masvidal revealed the extended break was necessary to secure funding for a full year of competition.

Heavyweight Tournament Kickoff Confirmed

Four heavyweight matchups for the April 10 opener have been confirmed:

Anthony Smith vs. Chase Sherman

Guto Inocente vs. Mohammed Usman

Alexandr Romanov vs. Nikolay Kovalenko

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Todd Duffee

The remaining four heavyweight bouts and all eight lightweight tournament matchups will be announced in the coming days. Smith's inclusion marks a surprising return to competition for the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, who retired in April 2025 and has since worked as a UFC broadcast analyst.

Masvidal: Filling a Void in Combat Sports

Speaking to MMA Junkie Radio, Masvidal positioned Gamebred as addressing a gap in the current combat sports landscape while prioritizing fighter compensation.

"I don't mind taking the loss (from a smaller gate) for making a huge statement online," Masvidal explained. "We're giving as much money as we can to the fighters. Really, who's doing anything right now? It's just worked out perfectly."