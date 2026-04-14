Guy Fieri Issues Statement After Tate Brothers Encounter at UFC 327

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri posted a public statement on X Tuesday saying he was "devastated" by fan backlash after video of his brief greeting with Andrew and Tristan Tate at UFC 327 in Miami spread rapidly across social media.

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Fieri said he was walking through Kaseya Center on April 11 to watch the fights when the Tate brothers stood up from their seats and said hello. He said the exchange was the first time he had ever encountered them.

"I was there to see the fights and when I was walking through the venue, the Tate brothers stood up and said hello and that's when the exchange happened," Fieri wrote. "I did not know them or about them before that moment. I do not know the Tate brothers nor do I support them in any way."

What the Video Showed

Footage shared widely on X and Threads shows Fieri leaning over a railing to shake hands and exchange a shoulder bump with Andrew Tate, smiling as the brief interaction plays out. The clip spread quickly after the event, drawing thousands of critical replies and calls to boycott the Food Network.

Andrew Tate replied to Fieri's statement thread with a GIF, offering no written response. Reaction to Fieri's clarification was sharply divided, with critics questioning whether someone of Fieri's public profile could genuinely not recognize one of the most prominent figures on social media, while others defended him for simply returning a greeting from a stranger in a crowded arena.

The Tate Brothers' Legal Background

Andrew and Tristan Tate have not been convicted of any crime. Romanian prosecutors have charged both brothers with forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women, allegations they deny. Andrew also faces a civil trial in the United Kingdom on June 22 involving allegations of sexual violence and coercive control brought by four women, which he denies.

A Romanian court lifted all travel restrictions on the brothers on April 6, just days before UFC 327, following years of legal proceedings that have repeatedly stalled.

UFC Events as a Celebrity Flashpoint

The incident adds to a growing list of off-cage storylines generated by the celebrity presence at major UFC pay-per-view events. UFC 327 also saw Jon Jones attend in person, fueling renewed conversation about his fighting future. President Donald Trump was also in attendance, continuing a pattern of high-profile appearances that began at UFC 314 last April.

Fieri faced similar scrutiny in 2023 when photos surfaced of him greeting Trump ringside at UFC 290 in Las Vegas. As numbered cards continue to draw an increasingly prominent crowd, the sidebar stories they produce have become as reliable as the fights themselves.

The UFC 327 main event saw Carlos Ulberg claim the vacant light heavyweight title with a first-round knockout of Jiri Prochazka.