Israel Adesanya Shuts Down Retirement Talk After Brutal TKO Loss To Joe Pyfer At UFC Seattle - 'I’ll Always Remain Undefeated'

Israel Adesanya has firmly brushed aside any retirement speculation after suffering another emphatic stoppage defeat.

Last Saturday, Adesanya returned from a year-long layoff to headline UFC Seattle against No. 14-ranked Joe Pyfer at Climate Pledge Arena in Washington.

While “The Last Stylebender” showed flashes of sharpness early on, Pyfer’s relentless pressure gradually took over, leading to a TKO loss in the second round.

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The loss extends Adesanya’s skid to four straight defeats, with his last three coming by way of stoppage, including setbacks to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia in February 2025 and Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 in August 2024. Despite the rough run, the former middleweight champion remains in good spirits and has no intention of stepping away from the sport.

Israel Adesanya's Response to Retirement Questions

During his Octagon interview with Daniel Cormier at UFC Seattle, Israel Adesanya was pressed on the possibility of retirement amid the most challenging stretch of his career.

The Nigerian-born Kiwi swiftly brushed aside the notion, exuding confidence as he vowed to keep pushing forward and emerge stronger from adversity.

You keep going. Again, and again, and again, and again, and again,” Adesanya said. "I’m not f*king leaving. You’ll never stop me. I might get beat, but I’ll always remain undefeated.

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Adesanya, once the architect of a nine-fight winning streak and a two-time UFC middleweight titleholder, with notable victories over Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, and Marvin Vettori, now finds himself 1-5 in his last six Octagon outings.