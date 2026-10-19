Jake Paul Dares Jon Jones To Leave UFC For Francis Ngannou Superfight After Shakur Stevenson Walks Away From Zuffa Boxing

Jake Paul has found another way to take a shot at Dana White and the UFC, calling for Jon Jones to secure his release from the promotion so he can finally fight Francis Ngannou.

The Most Valuable Promotions co-founder made the suggestion after Shakur Stevenson announced his departure from Zuffa Boxing on Monday, just three months after signing with the promotional outfit.

Paul seized on the development to question why Jones could not receive similar freedom and make the long-discussed heavyweight superfight happen outside the UFC.

“Can Jon Jones request a release like Shakur Stevenson so we can go ahead and do this Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones fight? They already said they are never working with Francis. So let Jon fly and we can give the fans what they want. Please and thank you,” Paul wrote on X.

Jake Paul Uses Shakur Stevenson’s Zuffa Exit To Call Out UFC

Stevenson confirmed that his request to leave Zuffa Boxing had been granted after spending weeks preparing for fights that never materialized. The undefeated boxer is now a free agent and plans to launch his own promotional company while pursuing major fights at lightweight and junior welterweight.

Paul believes “Bones” should have the same opportunity to move on from his current promotional arrangement if it means finally delivering a matchup fans have wanted for years.

“The Problem Child” has repeatedly clashed with White over fighter pay, matchmaking and the UFC’s treatment of its athletes. His latest post continues that rivalry while putting pressure on the promotion over a heavyweight contest that has remained elusive despite years of speculation.

Jones last competed at UFC 309 in November 2024, when he stopped Stipe Miocic with a third-round TKO to defend his heavyweight championship. He later announced his retirement in 2025, although he left the door open to a potential return in 2026.

Ngannou, meanwhile, departed the UFC in 2023 after failing to reach a new contract agreement and subsequently signed with the PFL. The former heavyweight champion has continued competing outside the UFC, keeping the possibility of a showdown with Jones alive in the minds of fans.