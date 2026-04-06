Jiri Prochazka Warns Carlos Ulberg Ahead of UFC 327 Title Fight

Jiri Prochazka is preparing for another shot at gold, and this time, he’s ready to do whatever it takes to get his hand raised.

The former champion is set to headline UFC 327 against Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title this weekend at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

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While the matchup is expected to be competitive, "BJP" has made it clear he’s not approaching this fight in a predictable way.

Jiri Prochazka Plans To Adapt Style Against Carlos Ulberg

Jiri Prochazka, speaking on the UFC 327 Countdown, suggested he could completely adjust his approach against Carlos Ulberg, including taking the fight to the ground if necessary, despite being known for his unorthodox striking and relentless pressure.

Carlos is a great striker. Of course, I have some strategy, we have some tactics with my team,” Prochazka said. “I saw a lot of spaces where I can catch him. Also on the ground, I think he believes he his ground, but he didn’t prove it enough. It doesn’t matter if I have to change my style, if I have to fight on the ground, change my stance, I adjust. I will not stop until I find the right moment, how to win, and show him that there is no opponent like me in his career.

Despite the talk of adjustments, the 33-year-old Czech Republican still believes his finishing ability will ultimately make the difference on fight night.

I want to show my best, I’m prepared to do that,” he said. “I believe sooner or later I can catch him, and I will take the belt.

UFC 327 Countdown - Full Episode

Prochazka is no stranger to championship success. He first captured the light heavyweight title with a dramatic submission win over Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in June 2022. However, his reign was short-lived as he was forced to vacate the belt due to a serious shoulder injury.

"BJP" enters UFC 327 with momentum on his side. He holds a professional record of 32-5-1 and is riding back-to-back stoppage victories over Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jamahal Hill. His only two losses inside the Octagon have come against Alex Pereira.