Jiri Prochazka Shares Honest Take On Conor McGregor's Potential UFC Comeback - 'He Has To Prove That'

Jiri Prochazka has never been one to hold back his opinions, and ahead of his return at UFC 327, the former champion shared his honest take on Conor McGregor’s long-awaited comeback.

Prochazka, who is set to face Carlos Ulberg this weekend for the vacant light heavyweight title, has built his career on discipline and an all-in mindset. For "BJP", that same level of commitment is non-negotiable in MMA.

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Jiri Prochazka Questions Conor McGregor’s Comeback Mindset

During a recent appearance on Adin Ross’ livestream on Kick, Jiri Prochazka shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s potential comeback.

I really liked to watch Conor McGregor when he believed in himself, and he was in the right mood,” Prochazka said.

"The Notorious" hasn’t competed since UFC 264 in July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Although the former two-division champion was scheduled to return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024, the fight never materialized after he was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Now, with talks of a comeback once again gaining traction, "BJP" believes the burden is entirely on McGregor to prove he still belongs at the elite level.

Who knows? He has to prove that. He has to show that,” Prochazka said.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion emphasized that success in MMA demands total dedication, something he believes every fighter must embrace or step away from the sport.

In this game, there’s one rule. You are on top, burning, firing, and you can shine, or stay back. That’s the rule.