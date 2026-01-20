Jorge Masvidal has made clear why securing a spot on the UFC's historic White House event means everything to him, describing the opportunity as a once-in-a-lifetime validation of his journey from Miami's backyards to the nation's most prestigious address.

The June 14 card, set to coincide with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday, represents far more than another fight for the 41-year-old former BMF champion. Masvidal recently told reporters that people constantly ask why he remains obsessed with getting on the card when other marquee events happen regularly.

Masvidal explained that while fans might see another UFC card at Madison Square Garden or Las Vegas annually, a UFC card at the White House will never happen again. For someone who grew up as the son of immigrants fighting in backyards with Kimbo Slice and other street fighters, the symbolism carries profound weight.

"People say, 'Why are you so obsessed with this White House thing?' Because this doesn't happen again, man. You might see another UFC card at Madison Square Garden or Vegas every year, but a UFC card at the White House? "That's once-in-a-lifetime shit. I'm a kid from the streets of Miami, son of immigrants, who grew up fighting in backyards with Kimbo and those guys. You put that kid on the White House lawn with gloves on, representing his flag, his family, his people… that's powerful."

Why Jorge Masvidal Will Take Any Fight to Get on the White House Card

Masvidal's father fled Cuba as a teenager on a self-made raft constructed from tractor tires, spending five days at sea before reaching the Virgin Islands and eventually Miami. His Peruvian mother worked multiple jobs starting at 4 a.m., yet the family remained among the poorest on their block. That background fuels his drive to represent on the White House lawn.

"For me it's like, man, I'm just some Latin dude from Miami that can fight really good," Masvidal said in recent interviews. "I'm in the White House showcasing my skills, showing the world that, especially us Latin people, we ain't just what they make us out to be."

YouTube video player

Masvidal started his combat career in chaotic backyard brawls. Those informal contests, promoted by the late Kimbo Slice, took place in parking lots and yards around Miami with no medical staff present.

Now Masvidal envisions himself fighting on the South Lawn with gloves on, representing his flag, family, and community. He sees it as sending a message to every young Latino that they can rise from nothing and perform in front of the president.

The fighter has confirmed he recently spoke with Trump about getting on the card. During a call when Masvidal was in New York for fights, he quickly pitched his case. Trump responded simply with "Got you, Mas," though Masvidal says he hasn't played that card fully yet, saving the favor for when timing matters most.

YouTube video player

Masvidal told reporters his manager Ali Abdelaziz is actively negotiating with UFC President Dana White and executive Hunter Campbell. When asked about his chances of securing a spot against Conor McGregor, Masvidal said things are "not looking bad right now" with dialogue remaining open.

Masvidal emphasized he would fight anyone at any weight to make the card, though he doesn't care about the opponent as much as the venue itself. Whether it's McGregor or another fighter, his priority remains getting on the historic event.

Looking back, Masvidal describes the trajectory from backyard fighting to potentially competing at the White House as the most polar opposite journey imaginable. He attributes everything to faith, noting it happened not because he's the smartest or fastest, but through divine intervention.

White has confirmed the June 14 date and promised what he called "the greatest fight card ever" for the UFC's first event at the presidential residence. The promotion plans to invest $700,000 just to replace the South Lawn grass, with attendance capped around 4,000 people.