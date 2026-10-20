UFC Legend Calls Movsar Evloev ‘Boring’ And Says He Would Cut Him After First Loss

Movsar Evloev’s undefeated UFC record might not be enough to save his roster spot, as a UFC Hall of Famer believes the promotion should cut the featherweight contender after his first loss because of his “boring” fighting style.

Evloev enters UFC 333 with a perfect 10-0 UFC record, but all 10 victories have come by decision. The Russian is set to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 24, with his lack of finishes now becoming a talking point ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

The criticism surrounding his lack of finishes has raised questions about how the UFC evaluates fighters in an increasingly entertainment-driven business.

Jose Aldo Says Movsar Evloev Could Be Cut After First Loss

Jose Aldo believes Evloev’s undefeated record should not automatically guarantee him a place on the UFC roster, let alone a title opportunity.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, the former UFC featherweight champion argued that the promotion must consider ticket sales, audience interest, and the entertainment value of a fighter’s performances.

The UFC isn’t just an organization that has to follow a ranking system,” Aldo said. “It’s a business, it’s entertainment. It’s not a matter of, ‘I’m number one, so I have to fight for the title.’ No. Evloev is ranked No. 1 in the division, if I’m not mistaken, and if I were the president, I’d never put him in there.

The “King of Rio” went even further, suggesting Evloev could be released after suffering his first defeat.

He could beat everybody. I’d wait for him to lose for the first time and then cut him because he’s a guy who doesn’t sell, a guy who puts on boring fights, a guy who doesn’t draw attention, who just stays inactive,” the former champion added.

Aldo also pointed to fighters who consistently entertain audiences, arguing that an aggressive style can help athletes remain valuable to the promotion even through a difficult run of results.

I would cut Movsar Evloev if I was UFC boss: Jose Aldo | MMA Fighting

The comments arrive as the UFC faces growing scrutiny over its roster decisions. The promotion recently released undefeated bantamweight Farid Basharat, who held a 16-0 professional record and was 7-0 in the UFC, demonstrating that an unbeaten record does not guarantee job security.