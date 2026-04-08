Jiri Prochazka Confronts Trash-Talking Prospect After Wild Backstage Rant At UFC 327 Media Day

Jiri Prochazka found himself in an unexpected confrontation ahead of UFC 327, after Josh Hokit caused a scene during media day in Miami.

Hokit is set to face Curtis Blaydes in the biggest test of his young career, while Prochazka remains locked in on his main event clash against Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title this Saturday at the Kaseya Center.

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The rising heavyweight prospect, who has quickly gained attention for his over-the-top persona, made a loud entrance before even stepping onto the stage.

His ranting could be heard echoing through the hallway, and as he approached, it became clear his remarks were directed at Prochazka, who had just wrapped up his media obligations.

Jiri Prochazka Shuts Down Josh Hokit’s Backstage Outburst On UFC 327 Media Day

As Hokit approached, waving a toy lightsaber and hurling insults, Prochazka remained seated and calm. But when the situation edged closer, the UFC former light heavyweight champion stood up and drew a line.

Man, stay where you are," Prochazka said.

Still in character, Hokit escalated things further with a bizarre threat.

I'll cut you up, homie. And f*cking stitch your head on Alex Pereira's body.

Despite the intensity of the moment, the exchange stopped short of turning physical. "BJP" disengaged quickly, choosing not to feed into the spectacle.