Justin Gaethje has a straightforward response to Paddy Pimblett's claim that "Scousers don't get knocked out"—he's going to test that theory at UFC 324.

Speaking with TNT Fight Sports ahead of their interim lightweight title fight on January 24, Gaethje laid out his game plan against the rising Liverpool star while acknowledging the challenges Pimblett presents.

We'll see. We'll see. I would try to test that theory," Gaethje said when asked about Pimblett's Liverpool toughness claims.

YouTube video player

The former interim champion identified what makes Pimblett dangerous while expressing confidence in his superior striking arsenal. Gaethje knows he needs to solve the puzzle early.

His aggression and funkiness is something that I'm going to have to figure out. And it's going to have to figure out early," Gaethje explained.

While Gaethje plans to keep the fight standing where his power advantage is most pronounced, he made clear the grappling exchanges don't scare him. The loss to Charles Oliveira by submission forced a significant training shift.

I'm not scared to go there. I'm not going to go out there and look to engage in wrestling or grappling because I think my skills on the feet are obviously better than his," Gaethje said. "Ever since Charles Oliveira took me out, I've been grappling my ass off.

Gaethje also pointed to his takedown defense statistics as evidence of his wrestling credentials. As for Pimblett's fight week antics, the 37-year-old veteran isn't interested in participating.