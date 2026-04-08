Watch: UFC Champ Khamzat Chimaev Taps Out MMA Legend In 47 Seconds During Grappling Session

Khamzat Chimaev recently gave Demetrious Johnson a harsh reminder of the realities of weight classes during a grappling session that quickly turned one-sided.

The two shared the mats during a training session in California, where "Borz" is preparing for his first title defense. Despite Johnson’s reputation as one of the most technically gifted fighters in MMA history, the size difference between the two proved to be a decisive factor.

Before the exchange began, "Mighty Mouse" jokingly referenced Arman Tsarukyan while speaking to Chimaev.

Did Arman tell you I was good?” Johnson asked. “Arman, tell you I was strong?

The 31-year-old Chechen, clearly aware of the disparity in size, responded with a smile.

Maybe for him, yeah.

What followed was a quick demonstration of Chimaev’s dominance. The UFC middleweight champion wasted little time securing control, locking up a front headlock before transitioning smoothly into a D’arce choke. Within moments, the MMA legend was forced to tap, with those watching noting the exchange lasted just 47 seconds.

Given the circumstances, the outcome wasn’t particularly surprising. The 39-year-old American built his legacy competing at 125 pounds, while "Borz" currently rules the 185-pound division. Even with Johnson’s elite skill set, overcoming that kind of physical gap was always going to be a challenge.

Johnson later addressed the moment with a dose of realism, explaining his decision-making during the exchange.

You guys are like ‘man, why did he pull guard?’” Johnson said. “Do you think I’m going to shoot a f*cking takedown on Khamzat Chimaev?

Khamzat Chimaev Trains w/ Demetrious Johnson To Prepare For Strickland! | MIGHTY JOURNEY

Now retired from active competition, "Mighty Mouse" is set to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 class, further cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

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As for Chimaev, his focus remains on the future. He is scheduled to defend his middleweight title against former champ Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 328 on May 9 at the Prudential Center.