Michael Chandler remains determined to compete at the UFC's historic White House event on June 14, even if his long-awaited bout with Conor McGregor fails to materialize. Speaking to MMA Junkie at the UFC 324 red carpet in Las Vegas on January 25, the former Bellator lightweight champion made clear his intentions to headline the unprecedented South Lawn card regardless of opponent.

"Obviously, as Dana and they have said, they're going to start that matchmaking on Monday talking about the White House card," Chandler explained. "Everybody knows that's what my sights are set on. Best-case scenario, it's me and Conor. Worst-case scenario, I'm still fighting at the White House and fighting someone else, and it will be an awesome badass matchup and I will steal the show and I will end up with one of those bonuses."​

Michael Chandler Focused on UFC White House Event Despite Conor McGregor Uncertainty

Chandler's comments come at a critical juncture. UFC president Dana White confirmed that matchmaking for the White House card would begin immediately following UFC 324, where Justin Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett by unanimous decision to claim the interim lightweight championship. White has repeatedly stated the goal of assembling "the greatest lineup ever" for the June event, which will take place on Trump's 80th birthday and Flag Day.​

The McGregor situation remains complicated. White dismissed the Chandler-McGregor pairing during recent interviews, stating "that's not the fight we're going with" and describing the matchup as something from "a couple years ago".

Despite White's public dismissal, Chandler remains hopeful. "My reaction is, 'We will see,'" Chandler told Ariel Helwani recently. "I don't have a backup plan until Plan A is completely exhausted. That's where we stand now. I'm preparing my training, diet, and everything else leading up to June. The goal is to fight at the White House against Conor."​

The American veteran's recent form presents challenges. Chandler holds a 23-10 professional record but has dropped five of his last six UFC appearances. Most recently, Paddy Pimblett stopped him via third-round TKO at UFC 314 in April 2025, marking another setback in what has been a difficult UFC tenure. However, Chandler's aggressive fighting style and penchant for earning post-fight bonuses align perfectly with the UFC's newly enhanced bonus structure.​

Starting with UFC 324, the promotion doubled Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses from $50,000 to $100,000, while introducing a new $25,000 bonus for any fighter who secures a finish via knockout or submission. The changes coincide with the UFC's seven-year, $7.7 billion broadcasting deal with Paramount+, which began with UFC 324 and shifts numbered events away from traditional pay-per-view in the United States.

"It's really cool," Chandler said of the bonus increases. "I mean obviously you know my resume. You know I've had mainly every almost every single one of my fight I've gotten a bonus. So I should have a little bit more money in my bank account. I'm happy for that going forward."​

The White House event represents unprecedented territory for combat sports. Approximately 5,000 spectators will watch live from the South Lawn, with an additional 85,000 viewing on screens at The Ellipse across the street. Weigh-ins are planned for the Lincoln Memorial, and fighters will walk from the Oval Office to the Octagon. White described the logistical undertaking as "insane," citing the South Lawn's uneven slope, strict Secret Service protocols, and intense security requirements.