Here's your MMA News roundup for Wednesday, February 5, 2026, covering the latest confirmed news, odds anad ends from UFC, PFL, and the MMA world.

Shavkat Rakhmonov Undergoes Second Knee Surgery, Removed from UFC Rankings

Shavkat Rakhmonov confirmed he has undergone a second knee surgery, sidelining the undefeated welterweight contender for at least nine months. Rakhmonov (19-0), who hasn't competed since defeating Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310 in December 2024, has been officially removed from the UFC welterweight rankings.

"A fighter's path has never been easy," Rakhmonov wrote on social media. "Due to ongoing injuries, I've had another surgery and will need time to fully recover. As a result, my return to the Octagon will be postponed." His absence shakes up the welterweight title picture, with Kamaru Usman, Ian Garry, and Michael Morales all now with a clearer path to a shot at champion Islam Makhachev.

Lone'er Kavanagh Steps In to Face Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City

The UFC confirmed that Lone'er Kavanagh will replace the injured Asu Almabayev in the UFC Mexico City main event on February 28. Almabayev suffered a hand injury just days before he was scheduled to fly to Mexico City for his flyweight bout against former two-time champion Brandon Moreno.

Kavanagh, ranked No. 15 at flyweight, steps up on short notice into his first UFC main event. The 26-year-old Irish fighter holds a 9-1 record with four knockouts. Moreno (23-9-2) is looking to bounce back after suffering the first stoppage loss of his career against Tatsuro Taira in December. The event takes place at Arena CDMX with Marlon Vera vs. David Martinez serving as the co-main event.

Alexander Volkanovski Ties Jose Aldo's Featherweight Defense Record at UFC 325

Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his UFC featherweight championship for the eighth time, tying Jose Aldo's all-time divisional record, with a unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) over Diego Lopes at UFC 325 in Sydney on February 1. The champion controlled the majority of the fight using footwork, clinch work, and power punching.

Volkanovski survived a flash knockdown in Round 3 and a late armbar attempt from Lopes in the fifth to earn the dominant decision. Post-fight, Volkanovski named undefeated contenders Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy as potential next opponents. Their matchup was officially booked for UFC London on March 21, likely producing his next challenger.

Benoit Saint Denis Stops Dan Hooker at UFC 325

Benoit Saint Denis earned his fourth consecutive victory with a second-round TKO of Dan Hooker in the UFC 325 co-main event. The French lightweight ground-and-pounded Hooker until referee Herb Dean stepped in at 4:45 of the second round. Saint Denis is now firmly in the conversation for a major lightweight matchup, with many calling for him to face the winner of the Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira BMF title fight at UFC 326 on March 7.

UFC Vegas 113 Headlines Busy Fight Weekend on Saturday

The UFC returns to the newly renovated Meta APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday with UFC Vegas 113, headlined by a bantamweight main event between No. 9-ranked Mario Bautista and No. 11-ranked Vinicius Oliveira. Bautista (10-3 UFC) is coming off a loss to Umar Nurmagomedov, while Oliveira rides a four-fight UFC win streak.

The co-main event features a flyweight bout between Amir Albazi and Kyoji Horiguchi, with the winner possibly in line for a flyweight title shot. The 13-fight card streams on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET. The venue has been expanded to hold approximately 1,000 fans, a significant upgrade from the previous closed-door setup.

PFL Dubai: Usman Nurmagomedov Defends Lightweight Title Saturday

Also on Saturday, PFL Champions Series heads to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, where lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov defends his title against Alfie Davis in the main event. Nurmagomedov's coach has publicly stated his fighter is the No. 1 lightweight in the world. The PFL Dubai card also features Shamil Musaev vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov for the inaugural PFL welterweight championship.

Strickland vs. Hernandez Set for UFC Houston on Feb. 21

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland returns to the Octagon against No. 4-ranked Anthony Hernandez in the UFC Houston main event on February 21 at Toyota Center. Strickland (29-7) is fighting for the first time since his unanimous decision loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. Hernandez brings an impressive eight-fight win streak with victories over Brendan Allen, Roman Dolidze, and Michel Pereira, and a win could solidify his position as the next middleweight title challenger against champion Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC London Confirmed: Evloev vs. Murphy Headlines March 21

The UFC officially announced that No. 1-ranked featherweight Movsar Evloev (19-0) will face No. 3-ranked Lerone Murphy (17-0-1) at The O2 Arena in London on March 21. The winner will almost certainly earn the next shot at Volkanovski's featherweight title. Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 6 via AXS. The card also features Michael Page vs. Sam Patterson in a welterweight bout and Roman Dolidze vs. Christian Leroy Duncan at middleweight.

UFC Doubles Post-Fight Bonuses in 2026

In a significant move for fighter compensation, the UFC doubled its Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night bonuses from $50,000 to $100,000 starting with UFC 324 in January. The promotion also introduced additional $25,000 bonuses for any knockout or submission finish not selected among the standard four post-fight awards, giving fighters more opportunities to earn extra pay on fight night.

Stay with MMANews.com for complete coverage of all these developing stories.