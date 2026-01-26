Natalia Silva made it clear she expects the UFC to honor its promise following her unanimous decision win over Rose Namajunas at UFC 324 on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Brazilian flyweight extended her undefeated UFC record to 8-0 with a 29-28 victory across all three judges' scorecards, positioning herself for a title shot against champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Natalia Silva Wants Title Fight at UFC White House Event as Birthday Gift After UFC 324 Win

Silva stepped in on short notice after former champion Alexa Grasso withdrew due to injury, replacing the Mexican fighter with just three weeks to prepare. According to Silva, the UFC made a specific commitment when offering her the replacement bout against Namajunas, who was promised a title shot with a victory.

"With certainty. I was here on this card today to save the event, because this fight wasn't for me, this fight was for Alexa," Silva stated through a translator at the post-fight press conference. "I don't know what happened to Alexa, she got injured, I don't know. And the UFC sent me a message and said, 'Natalia, we need you to fight and if you beat Rose, you are next for the title.' So I accepted the fight, I trusted what the UFC told me, I took the fight on short notice, and I'm ready."​​

The 28-year-old contender emphasized the risk she took by accepting the bout against a former two-time strawweight champion with limited preparation time. Silva's willingness to step up preserved one of UFC 324's high-profile matchups, launching the promotion's new $7.7 billion partnership with Paramount.

"I did not have to accept this fight. I accepted this fight on short notice. There wasn't much time to prepare for it," Silva explained. "I accepted to fight, I did what I needed to do, and I expect – I trusted the UFC and I hope they follow through on that promise because I should be the next one to fight for the title. That's the fight that I expect to get next."​​

Silva went further in her request, suggesting the UFC schedule her championship opportunity at the historic White House event planned for June 14, 2026. The unprecedented event will take place on the South Lawn of the White House, coinciding with President Donald Trump's 80th birthday and America's 250th anniversary celebrations.

"I actually really wanted to say that, but I wasn't able to say it in the Octagon because we were running out of time," Silva said. "But my birthday's coming up, February 3rd, and that would be an amazing birthday gift. I think Dana should give that to me as a gift. Think about it – I accepted this fight short notice, high risk, did what he needed me to do, and it would be a tremendous birthday gift to receive the call for a title fight at the White House. Dana, I want you to give me this opportunity. It's my birthday present."​​

UFC President Dana White appeared to confirm Silva's title shot during the post-fight press conference, answering affirmatively when asked whether a title opportunity had been promised beforehand. The confirmation comes despite the controversial nature of Silva's victory, with many observers scoring the fight for Namajunas.

Shevchenko last defended her women's flyweight championship in November at UFC 322, defeating Zhang Weili by unanimous decision. The champion has not yet been scheduled for her next title defense.