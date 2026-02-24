Paddy Pimblett is aiming for a summer return to the UFC, expressing his willingness to face several high-profile opponents. The #6 ranked lightweight is eager to get back in action following his loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 324. Pimblett also voiced his frustration with Benoit Saint Denis moving ahead of him in the rankings.

Pimblett (9-1 in the UFC) lost to Justin Gaethje by unanimous decision at UFC 324 for the interim lightweight title. He is targeting a summer return to the Octagon and mentions Benoit Saint Denis, the loser of Max Holloway-Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarukyan as potential opponents.

Pimblett's Opponent Wishlist

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Paddy Pimblett addressed his next steps.

"To be honest, I'll be honest with you all, it pissed me off that Saint Denis has moved above me for beating that bum Dan Hooker," Pimblett said.

Pimblett continued,

"I'll fight anyone. I just know whatever name gets sent to me on a contract, I sign it and I fight them. But Saint Denis sounds like a good fight to me. Europe's two best lightweights going at it against each other. Or, I won't get the winner, but the loser of Max [Holloway]-Charles [Oliveira]. F*ck, I'll fight Arman if you's want me to. I don't give a f*ck. I'll fight anyone."

Pimblett added that he has no injuries and plans to return sooner than expected, targeting summer.