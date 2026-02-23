Paul "Big News" Hughes (14-3) will headline PFL Belfast on April 16 from the SSE Arena in Northern Ireland, facing New Zealand's Jay Jay "The Māori Kid" Wilson (11-2) in a lightweight main event, the league announced Monday.

The bout marks Hughes' first appearance since losing a unanimous decision to PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov at PFL Champions Series 3 in Dubai last October.

It will be the second consecutive time Hughes has headlined an event at the SSE Arena, having famously stopped Bruno Miranda in 42 seconds at PFL's debut Belfast card in May 2025.

Hughes Calls Belfast Return 'A Redemption Arc'

Hughes, ranked No. 4 in the PFL lightweight division, is framing the fight as the beginning of a climb back toward a third meeting with Nurmagomedov. The County Derry native says finishing Wilson is a requirement, not just a preference.

It's not good enough to have a good performance, I need to finish you and put myself in the mix again," Hughes said. "This is the beginning of my redemption arc — it starts with Jay Jay.

PFL CEO John Martin confirmed the matchup to ESPN, noting that Hughes specifically requested a return to Belfast. "Hughes is looking to get back on track, and Jay Jay will have an opportunity to play spoiler in Paul's backyard," Martin said. "I think that makes for a super fun fight."

Wilson Seeking Upset To Boost Title Contention

Wilson enters as a significant underdog fighting on enemy soil, but the 28-year-old Kiwi has never been stopped across 13 professional bouts. He is coming off a decision loss to undefeated contender Archie Colgan on the same PFL Dubai card where Hughes fell to Nurmagomedov. Prior to that, Wilson withdrew from the PFL lightweight tournament semifinals due to a broken jaw.

A win over Hughes on his home turf would immediately push Wilson into PFL lightweight title contention. Nurmagomedov most recently defended his title against Alfie Davis at PFL Dubai in February, with Colgan expected to be next in line for a championship shot.

PFL Belfast Broadcast & Tickets

PFL Belfast airs live in the United States on ESPN2, the ESPN App, and ESPN Deportes. The main card begins at 7 PM ET, with the preliminary card streaming on the ESPN App (ESPN Unlimited) at 2:30 PM ET. Doors at the SSE Arena open at 7 PM local time, with the main event scheduled after midnight BST.