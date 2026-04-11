PFL Chicago Results: Pettis vs McKee Live Updates & Highlights

pfl-chicago" class='tag-link'>PFL Chicago results and highlights are updated live as the action unfolds from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The main event will feature a bantamweight bout between Sergio Pettis and Mitchell McKee. MMANews has you covered with all the results and highlights!

Sergio Pettis vs. Mitchell McKee - Bantamweight Main Event

Pettis is 2-0 since arriving in the PFL, giving him two straight wins and eight wins in his last 10 fights. After dropping the Bellator bantamweight title to Patchy Mix in the promotion's final event, Pettis fought Kyoji Horiguchi in RIZIN before debuting in the PFL last year. Pettis' 2025 saw him earn a decision over Raufeon Stots and score a highlight knockout of Magomed Magomedov.

This is the PFL debut for the 10-0 McKee. The highly touted prospect is an LFA and Bellator veteran. McKee most recently fought at LFA 217 in September, knocking out Pedro Nobre.

The co-main event will be a middleweight battle between the undefeated Jordan Newman and PFL veteran Josh Silveira.

Newman is 8-0 and fought exclusively in Bellator before the promotion's closing. He made his PFL debut last August, needing just one round to put away Eslam Abdul Baset.

Since coming to the PFL from the LFA, where he was a champion, it's been a case of "the bridesmaid but never the bride" for Silveira. The 15-5 fighter is a veteran of the promotion's old light heavyweight and middleweight tournaments, consistently falling short. Silveira made the 2023 PFL light heavyweight tournament final, only to lose to Impa Kasaganay.

Silveira is 3-3 in his last six but has won two of his last three. He most recently fought in August, scoring a decision over Murad Ramazanov.

If you can't watch the action, check here for all the latest results and highlights from PFL Chicago!

How to Watch PFL Chicago

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois Streaming: ESPN Unlimited (full card), ESPN2 (main card), ESPN+ (prelims)

ESPN Unlimited (full card), ESPN2 (main card), ESPN+ (prelims) Prelims: 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT

6 PM ET / 3 PM PT Main Card: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

PFL Chicago Quick Results

Main Event: Sergio Pettis vs. Mitchell McKee --

Co-Main Event: Jordan Newman vs. Josh Silveira --

Raufeon Stots vs. Renat Khavalov --

Gabriel Braga vs. Cheyden Leialoha --

PFL Chicago Results & Highlights

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 PM ET)

Welterweight: Valanti Atsas vs. Nate Jennerman

Result:

Lightweight: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Dash Harris

Result:

Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Result:

Women's Flyweight: Kana Watanabe vs. Paulina Wisniewska

Result:

Welterweight: Omar El Dafrawy vs. James Vake

Result:

Women's Flyweight: Jena Bishop vs. Borena Tsertsvadze

Result:

Women's Flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Shanna Young

Result:

Featherweight: Gabriel Braga vs. Cheyden Leialoha

Result:

Bantamweight: Raufeon Stots vs. Renat Khavalov

Result:

Middleweight: Jordan Newman vs. Josh Silveira

Result:

Bantamweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Bryan Battle

Result: