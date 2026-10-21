Reber Vs. Street Headlines BKFC Fight Night Clearwater

Ryan Reber and Justin Street meet in a five-round bantamweight main event at BKFC Fight Night Clearwater on Friday, October 23, at the OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida. Doors open at 7 p.m. ET and the first bell is at 8 p.m. ET, with the card streaming live on the BKFC app.

What’s at stake

Reber (8-2) is the No. 2-ranked bantamweight and a former world title challenger, and BKFC says he’s trying to earn another shot at the belt with a ninth win. Street (4-2) is going for his fourth straight victory in his first main event booking. BKFC bills them as arch-rivals, though neither fighter’s record shows a previous meeting. The closest they came was BKFC 66 in September 2024, where both lost on the same card: Reber by first-round knockout to Alberto Blas in a title fight, Street by unanimous decision to Justin Ibarrola.

The title picture is already moving. Jamel Herring kept the bantamweight belt with a split decision over John Dodson in the BKFC 95 main event on October 17, and BKFC announced on that broadcast that Andrew Strode is his next challenger. That leaves the Clearwater winner in line behind Strode.

The case for each fighter

Reber is a Pinellas Park native who calls Clearwater his adopted hometown, and he’s coming off a unanimous decision over Joshua Oxendine at this venue on April 24. Both of his losses came by knockout: the 56-second finish by Blas, and a third-round stoppage at BKFC 85 in December. After a May 2025 majority decision over the previously unbeaten Matt Guymon, he called his shot at then-champion Blas, telling the crowd, “Keep that belt warm for me.”

Street, from Livonia, Michigan, lost to Nathan Rivera at BKFC 69 in December 2024 and has won three straight since. The latest was a fourth-round TKO of Ronny Hauser on June 26 in Hammond, Indiana, after a unanimous decision over AJ Craig in November. BKFC’s profile describes a brawler who prefers a firefight to a drawn-out decision, while Reber’s last two wins both went the full five rounds.

The rest of the card

Michael Larrimore meets Nate Morrow in the bantamweight co-main event, with Larrimore coming off a unanimous decision loss to Herring in the vacant title fight at BKFC 89 in May. Crystal Van Wyk faces Noelia Vasallo at women’s strawweight, and Frankie Solomon Jr., who beat Rickie McConnico in April, meets Terryl Johnson. Chachi Versace and Angelo Trujillo are booked at flyweight, a division BKFC CEO David Feldman said on October 16 the promotion is shutting down.

Full fight card

Bout Division Card Ryan Reber vs. Justin Street Bantamweight (5 rounds) Main event Michael Larrimore vs. Nate Morrow Bantamweight Co-main event Tony Murphy vs. Doug Coltrane Middleweight Main card Mike Heckert vs. Rickie McConnico Welterweight Main card Crystal Van Wyk vs. Noelia Vasallo Women’s strawweight Main card Frankie Solomon Jr. vs. Terryl Johnson Middleweight Main card Chachi Versace vs. Angelo Trujillo Flyweight Main card Jason DiNunzio vs. Gabriel Freyre Lightweight Free fights Sam DeLao vs. Chris Keirn Light heavyweight Free fights Tyler Baker vs. Yari Kaganovsky Middleweight Free fights

The lineup reflects BKFC’s listings as of Oct. 21 and is subject to change.

How to watch