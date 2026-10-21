Reber Vs. Street Headlines BKFC Fight Night Clearwater

Ryan Reber and Justin Street meet in a five-round bantamweight main event at BKFC Fight Night Clearwater on Friday, October 23, at the OCC Road House & Museum in Clearwater, Florida. Doors open at 7 p.m. ET and the first bell is at 8 p.m. ET, with the card streaming live on the BKFC app.
What’s at stake
Reber (8-2) is the No. 2-ranked bantamweight and a former world title challenger, and BKFC says he’s trying to earn another shot at the belt with a ninth win. Street (4-2) is going for his fourth straight victory in his first main event booking. BKFC bills them as arch-rivals, though neither fighter’s record shows a previous meeting. The closest they came was BKFC 66 in September 2024, where both lost on the same card: Reber by first-round knockout to Alberto Blas in a title fight, Street by unanimous decision to Justin Ibarrola.
The title picture is already moving. Jamel Herring kept the bantamweight belt with a split decision over John Dodson in the BKFC 95 main event on October 17, and BKFC announced on that broadcast that Andrew Strode is his next challenger. That leaves the Clearwater winner in line behind Strode.
The case for each fighter
Reber is a Pinellas Park native who calls Clearwater his adopted hometown, and he’s coming off a unanimous decision over Joshua Oxendine at this venue on April 24. Both of his losses came by knockout: the 56-second finish by Blas, and a third-round stoppage at BKFC 85 in December. After a May 2025 majority decision over the previously unbeaten Matt Guymon, he called his shot at then-champion Blas, telling the crowd, “Keep that belt warm for me.”
Street, from Livonia, Michigan, lost to Nathan Rivera at BKFC 69 in December 2024 and has won three straight since. The latest was a fourth-round TKO of Ronny Hauser on June 26 in Hammond, Indiana, after a unanimous decision over AJ Craig in November. BKFC’s profile describes a brawler who prefers a firefight to a drawn-out decision, while Reber’s last two wins both went the full five rounds.
The rest of the card
Michael Larrimore meets Nate Morrow in the bantamweight co-main event, with Larrimore coming off a unanimous decision loss to Herring in the vacant title fight at BKFC 89 in May. Crystal Van Wyk faces Noelia Vasallo at women’s strawweight, and Frankie Solomon Jr., who beat Rickie McConnico in April, meets Terryl Johnson. Chachi Versace and Angelo Trujillo are booked at flyweight, a division BKFC CEO David Feldman said on October 16 the promotion is shutting down.
Full fight card
Bout
Division
Card
Ryan Reber vs. Justin Street
Bantamweight (5 rounds)
Main event
Michael Larrimore vs. Nate Morrow
Bantamweight
Co-main event
Tony Murphy vs. Doug Coltrane
Middleweight
Main card
Mike Heckert vs. Rickie McConnico
Welterweight
Main card
Crystal Van Wyk vs. Noelia Vasallo
Women’s strawweight
Main card
Frankie Solomon Jr. vs. Terryl Johnson
Middleweight
Main card
Chachi Versace vs. Angelo Trujillo
Flyweight
Main card
Jason DiNunzio vs. Gabriel Freyre
Lightweight
Free fights
Sam DeLao vs. Chris Keirn
Light heavyweight
Free fights
Tyler Baker vs. Yari Kaganovsky
Middleweight
Free fights
The lineup reflects BKFC’s listings as of Oct. 21 and is subject to change.
How to watch
BKFC’s event page lists the main card at 8 p.m. ET and a free-fights block at 7 p.m. ET, so check the app for the exact time of the first bout. BKFC says the card streams live worldwide on the BKFC app, and its event page also carries a Fubo Sports logo. No ring-walk times have been posted. The MMA events this week roundup has the rest of the weekend schedule.