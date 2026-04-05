Renato Moicano Sends Chilling Message To Former Opponent After UFC Vegas 115 Win - 'I Want To Kill This Motherf*cker'

Renato Moicano wasted no time making a statement at UFC Vegas 115, but it wasn’t just the win that grabbed attention. It was what came after.

Coming off a tough stretch in the main event of UFC Vegas 115 on Saturday night, the Brazilian lightweight bounced back in emphatic fashion, finishing Chris Duncan via second-round submission after dropping him earlier in the fight.

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The performance re-established Moicano as a dangerous presence in the division, but his focus quickly shifted beyond rankings or momentum.

Renato Moicano Targets Former Foe Brian Ortega After UFC Vegas 115 Win

Moments after his victory, Renato Moicano made it clear that one name sits above all others on his list: Brian Ortega.

There is one motherf*cker who I have bad blood [with] and his name is Brian Ortega,” Moicano said. “He ran the first time. I was beating him the first time. He got me OK, fair enough, but it was my first defeat. Now I want revenge. I want his head. I want to kill this motherf*cker.

Renato Moicano wants Brian Ortega next 👀 #UFC #RenatoMoicano #brianortega

The rivalry dates back to UFC 214, where the two first met in a featherweight bout. The former UFC lightweight title challenger was ahead before “T-City” secured a third-round submission, handing him the first loss of his professional career.

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Nearly a decade later, the MMA promotion attempted to revisit that matchup at UFC 326. However, the rematch was scrapped after Ortega withdrew due to lingering injuries, leaving Moicano without the opportunity to settle the score.

Moicano Eyes Multiple Opponents, But Revenge Tops The List

While revenge appears to be the driving force, the 36-year-old did not shy away from sizing up other contenders in the lightweight division.

Dan Hooker, f*cking easy money,” Moicano said. “Paddy Pimblett, fcking easy money. Benoit Saint Denis, f*cking easy money.

Despite naming several potential opponents, Moicano admitted that no fight carries the same weight as facing Ortega again.

I think Dan Hooker would be even easier, but at the same time, it was my first loss,” he said. “Brian Ortega, especially because he’s coming to lightweight. I like fighting. I like that matchup. We were supposed to fight, so I don’t know. I don’t know what happened to him. He just pulled out of the fight, but I think we have unfinished business.

With his victory at UFC Vegas 115, Moicano has rebounded from a two-fight losing streak and now improves his record to 13-7 inside the promotion.