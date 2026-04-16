Ronda Rousey Blasts Kayla Harrison At NYC Presser: "Eat Your Groceries"

Ronda Rousey turned a question about Kayla Harrison's "irrelevant" comments into a nearly four-minute demolition at the MVP MMA press conference in New York City on Wednesday, torching the UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion over her legacy, charisma, pay, and even her recent neck surgery.

The press conference at Palladium Times Square was held to promote the May 16 Rousey vs. Gina Carano showdown at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, which streams live on Netflix. Host Ariel Helwani relayed Harrison's recent remark labeling Rousey and Carano irrelevant, and Rousey did the rest.

Rousey vs. Carano | Diaz vs. Perry | Ngannou vs. Lins | NYC PRESS CONFERENCE | Netflix

Rousey Frames Harrison As A Product Of Her Own Legacy

Rousey's opening salvo built a legacy case before it threw a punch. She argued Carano is the reason the UFC's 145-pound women's division ever existed, and that Harrison only has a UFC job because of the foundation Rousey built.

"Gina is so relevant that she's the whole reason the 145-pound division even exists," Rousey said. "And I am so relevant that the only reason she has a job at the UFC is because of me. And Kayla is so irrelevant that she couldn't even keep the 145-pound division around."

From there, Rousey pivoted to a charisma attack that doubled as a shot at Harrison's drawing power. "She's just sour because no matter what she does or what she accomplishes, she can't change the fact that she has the charisma of a wet towel and will always be in me and Gina's shadow," Rousey said.

The "Neck Brace" Shot And The Groceries Line

Rousey didn't spare Harrison's recent medical issues. Harrison withdrew from her scheduled UFC 324 title defense against Amanda Nunes in January after being diagnosed with herniated discs in her neck, which required surgery.

"She can't look down at her feet because she's too busy holding on to the belt and a neck brace," Rousey said.

The loudest moment came when Rousey weaponized a past act of kindness. Harrison had publicly credited Rousey in the past for buying her groceries when she was broke training in Japan.

"What did she say after she won the belt? 'Oh, I'm never going to say anything bad about Ronda. She took care of me when I was broke in Japan and bought me groceries,'" Rousey recounted. "How about you shut the f**k up and eat your groceries?"

Rousey also pushed back on reports that Harrison questioned her judo training history in Canada. "Over the last decade and a half of being a public figure, I have cultivated a reputation for being unabashedly truthful," Rousey said. "This b**ch just got here and was already caught in a lie."

The Pay Shot And A Paddy Pimblett Pitch

Rousey then moved the argument to money, questioning how Harrison's upcoming fight can be labeled the biggest in women's MMA history when the UFC is booking it beneath a men's interim title fight. Harrison's planned title defense against Nunes has been rumored as a potential co-main to a Paddy Pimblett interim lightweight title bout.

"Her and Hunter trying to act like her next upcoming fight is the biggest women's fight of all time, then why is it being booked as a co-main to a men's interim title fight?" Rousey said. "The fight isn't even bigger than Patty the Baddy. No offense to Patty, I think he's got more potential than anybody in the UFC, and he should call me when his contract runs out."

Rousey also claimed a pay disparity. "If she thinks her fight is the biggest women's fight of all time, why is she getting paid less now than I was 10 years ago? So, is this b**ch overvalued or is she underpaid?"

"The Biggest MMA Fight Of All Time"

Rousey closed by reframing Rousey vs. Carano as an industry moment, not just a personal grudge. She pointed to Netflix's global footprint and MVP's fighter-first pitch as the reason the May 16 card matters.

"This is the biggest MMA fight of all time. It's going to get the most views on the biggest platform on a card with the biggest stars," Rousey said. "And it was all assembled by and will be headlined by two women who dare to dream big. This dream is going to bring more opportunities and greater revenue share to fighters than they've ever had before, because this fight is bigger than just me and Gina."

Harrison, 35, captured the UFC women's bantamweight title via second-round kimura submission of Julianna Peña at UFC 316 in June 2025. Rousey opened as a heavy favorite over Carano, who has not competed since 2009.